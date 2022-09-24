Spain v Switzerland Live: Hosts Spain look to secure top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A2, while the Swiss are fighting off relegation
UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio La Romareda / 24.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Switzerland earn a famous victory, snapping Spain's long, long unbeaten home run in qualifiers.
90'
CORNER FOR SPAIN
This has to be the last chance for Spain now. Simon is up.
90'
SPAIN DESPERATE NOW
Some sloppy passes appearing as the home side look to force the issue late.
90'
GREAT SAVE SOMMER
Iglesias races through and pulls the ball back towards the penalty spot. There Carlos Soler arrives to fire low and hard, but Sommer gets down and gets a hand to it to preserve his team's lead.
90'
SOMMER CUTS OFF TROUBLE
A deflected Spanish pass squirms into the box, but Sommer reads it and races out to shut down any potential danger.
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME
Spain get encouragement as the added time is revealed.
90'
WILLIAMS SURGES FORWARD
Spain's winger has injected real drive, but it is looking like too little, too late.
89'
GAVI FRUSTRATED
The Barcelona midfielder slaps the ground after being shepherded out of play without getting the ball.
88'
LLORENTE V STEFFEN
The pair almost come to blows with the ball out of play, but Xhaka calms things down.
86'
EMBOLO OFF FOR SEFEROVIC
Switzerland switch centre forwards with time running down.
Meanwhile, Spain have thrown on Carlos Soler in place of Azpilicueta.
83'
WILLIAMS GOES DOWN
The Athletic winger seems to be fouled, but the referee awards a throw to the Swiss.
82"
YAKIN BOOKED
Switzerland's coach is cautioned by the referee for giving his opinion a little too forthrightly.
81'
EMBOLO WINS FREE KICK
Switzerland's number nine (wearing number seven) continues to battle hard and wins a free kick to release pressure on his team.
80'
AKANJI READS GAVI RUN
Borja flicks a backheel through the Swiss defence, but Akanji spots the danger and gets across to hold Gavi off and hoof it clear.
78'
PINO GOES DOWN
The Villarreal midfielder wants a penalty after tumbling in the Swiss box, but the referee waves play on.
76'
SOMMER DENIES LLORENTE
Busquets finds Llorente in a pocket of space and the Atletico midfielder takes on Sommer with a curling shot, but the Swiss keeper is able to turn it away.
75'
YEREMY FREE KICK GOES OVER
The Swiss wall does its job and turns his attempt well away from danger. The Spanish will have a corner though.
74'
ELVEDI CONCEDES FREE KICK
Iglesias works the Swiss defender and looks to race by him, but Elvedi takes the free kick.
73'
ZAKARIA FLATTENS BUSQUETS
Moments after coming on, the midfielder goes right through his Spanish counterpart.
72'
NICO WILLIAMS MAKING THINGS HAPPEN
The Athletic winger has the Swiss defence panicking every time he picks up the ball.