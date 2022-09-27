Switzerland v Czech Republic: Live Nations League updates - Freuler, Embolo and Schick with the goals - Soucek penalty saved
UEFA Nations League / League A
Kybunpark / 27.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: SWITZERLAND 2-1 CZECH REPUBLIC
Switzerland stay up and Czech Republic are relegated.
Poor defending from the Czech team put the hosts ahead and in a game they needed to win gave them plenty to do 2-0 down.
But they fought back and played well - if that Soucek penalty was converted there was time and lots of it but in the end Sommer is the hero and it's heartbreak for Czech Republic.
90+3'
JASHARI ON
Jashari replaces the goalscorer Freuler to run the clock down.
Off
Remo Freuler
Switzerland
On
Ardon Jashari
Switzerland
90+2'
ZAKARIA BOOKED
He has come on just to foul essentially. And his constant tactical fouls to slow the game down sees him booked.
Yellow card
Denis Zakaria
Switzerland
90'
SCHAR DOWN
Czech Republic load the box again. Soucek climbs and clashes heads with Schar and he will need treatment.
Four minutes left to play of additional time.
88'
NOT AGAIN - NO WAY
Czech Republic have hit the woodwork again. Incredible. The third time today.
Coufal crosses again and Kutcha heads at goal. It leaves Sommer rooted to the spot but hits the inside of the post and rolls across the line for the keeper to gather. WOW.
86'
GOOD TACKLE
They are still open at the back as Czechia hope to make the ending frantic. Jemelka makes a good tackle and they can counter.
It slows down but Coufal crosses to Havel but it goes just wide of the target.
83'
SLOW IT DOWN
Smart game management being shown here by Switzerland as Coufal crosses into the arms of Sommer, he goes down to waste a bit of time.
79'
SUBS FOR BOTH
Sow and Vargas go off and Zakaria and Amdouni come on.
Czechia make their last change with Cerny off for Sevcik.
76'
SWITZERLAND BACK ON TOP
They seem to have weathered the Czech storm and have regained a bit of control here.
They are keeping the ball much better and the desperation is beginning to show now from their opponents.
73'
GOAL DISALLOWED
Vargas scores but it won't count - he is just offside.
Switzerland move the ball nicely across the pitch to Vargas, who cuts onto his right and whips it in the near post catching the keeper out.
But it won't count he is a toe offside.
70'
WATCH THE COUNTER
Czech Republic are coming forward more and more - this leaves them open to the counter and the pace of Vargas makes them turn the other way.
He gets to the byline but his cross is cut out.
67'
SANDWICHED
Provod - the substitute - is running at the defenders and is brought down by both Sow and Rodriguez together.
There is trouble for Newcastle here as Schar seems to have pulled up holding a leg muscle.
64'
ATTACKING SUBS
Barak and Kalvach go off with Kutcha and Provod coming on.
Switzerland take Shaqiri off for Steffen and Embolo off for Seferovic in like-for-like changes.
61'
SOUCEK - IT'S SAVED
It's another chance wasted - Soucek - the captain - steps up and the pen isn't hit with much power and is saved by Sommer diving to his right.
Elvedi was booked for the foul the led to the spot kick.
58'
PENALTY AWARDED
Switzerland just had some chances but there's a bigger issue. A long ball goes forward - Schick out paces and out muscles Elvedi, who is the wrong side, and he trips the striker up.
Penalty to Czech Republic...
56'
STANEK SAVES
It's a fabulous cross in by Rodriguez to Embolo at the back post. His header has power and is on target but Stanek dives across to make a fantastic save. They're still in it.
54'
CREATIVITY
A little more creativity is needed for the visitors but they are playing well. Schick sees a shot blocked and it goes behind for a corner after combining with Barak.
Soucek then has a half chance from the set piece but it's claimed by Sommer.
51'
GOOD SPELL
Switzerland are playing a brave game of sitting back quite deep when the Czechs comes forward.
They manage to keep the ball in their half for a good period but cannot fashion a chance but attacks are being sustained.
48'
BIG CHANCE
Sow does really well and stands up a cross to Embolo at the back stick. He gets the better of Coufal and the ball drops but he misses the target from close range.
The sliding Zima may have put him off. Embolo is now down as he actually kicked the centre-back.
46'
DOUBLE SUB
Czech keeper Vaclik goes off (maybe an injury) and Stanek is on.
Also going off is Kudela for Havel.