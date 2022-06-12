UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 12.06.2022
Switzerland
First half
1
0
7'
Portugal
    Live Updates

    Switzerland vs Portugal live updates - no Ronaldo for the visitors in this crucial Nations League Group A2 clash

    Dan Quarrell
    By
    Dan Quarrell
    Updated 12/06/2022 at 18:53 GMT
    7'
    PORTUGAL ON THE ATTACK
    The visitors have had plenty of the ball since going behind. Rafael Leao gets down the left and fires in a low ball, but Omlin claims it at his near post
    4'
    HOW WILL PORTUGAL RESPOND?
    There were just 55-seconds on the clock when Switzerland got that goal. Portugal have had a corner in response, but it was well defended and came to nothing
    1'
    GOAL! SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD!
    Wow! What a start for the hosts! With less than a minute on the clock, Silvan Widmer whips in a terrific cross from the right, and Seferovic nods it down into the far corner. 1-0!
    1'
    OFF WE GO
    Switzerland, wearing all red, kick things off. Stick with us for full updates over the next couple of hours
    19:41
    TIME FOR THE ANTHEMS
    The two teams make their way onto the pitch to a raptuous reception. It's nearly a sell out and there's a superb showing from the away supporters
    19:39
    ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
    This isn't the only game in Group A2 this evening, as Spain host Czech Republic. Keep up to date with all the action from that one here
    Spain - Czech Republic Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 12/06/2022
    19:37
    ATMOSPHERE BUILDING IN GENEVA
    There's less than ten minutes to go until kick-off at the Stade de Genève
    19:31
    CANCELO TO FIRE?
    Who will Portugal turn to without Ronaldo's goals? Cancelo has certainly proved to be a threat for club and country of late, netting against Czech Republic three days ago
    19:28
    NATIONS LEAGUE HISTORY
    Portugal won the Nations League in 2018/19, beating Switzerland en route. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick is they picked up a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals, before lifitng the trophy after defeating the Netherlands

    Image credit: Getty Images

    19:20
    HOW THE GROUP LOOKS
    This is matchday four in Group A2 - and it's Portugal who sit in top spot having picked up seven points from three games. Switzerland have had a dreadful start though, losing each of their fixtures and scoring just one goal in the process
    19:17
    HISTORY AGAINST THE SWISS
    It's fair to say Switzerland don't have a great record against Portugal, who have won the last three meetings between the two sides, including a 4-0 drubbing in the Nations League just over a week ago, when Joao Cancelo and William Carvalho added to two goals from Ronaldo

    Image credit: Getty Images

    19:15
    SWISS ALSO WRING THE CHANGES
    Meanwhile Switzerland bring in four players following a 1-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday - Jonas Omlin returns in goal, while Nico Elvedi, Djibril Sow and Haris Seferovic are also handed starts

    Image credit: Getty Images

    19:12
    SEVEN CHANGES FOR PORTUGAL
    Manager Fernando Sanchez has rested Ronaldo, with Liverpool striker Diogo Jota among the others from Thursday's 2-0 win over Czech Republic to miss out
    19:06
    TEAM NEWS
    SWITZERLAND: Omlin; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Seferovic, Embolo. Subs: Sommer, Mvogo, Stergio, Comert, Schar, Aebischer, Zuber, Okafor, Frei, Steffen. Gavranovic, Amdouni /// PORTUGAL: Patrício, Cancelo, Pepe, Pereira, Mendes; Fernandes, Neves, Otavio; Leao, Silva, Ferreira. Subs: Costa, Silva, Carmo, Duarte, Dalot, Silva, Nunes, Palhinha, Carvalho, Jota, Guedes, Horta
    19:03
    GOOD EVENING!
    Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage of Switzerland vs Portugal from the Nations League. The hosts are yet to pick up a win after three group games, but the visitors are without their record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Teamnews coming up...