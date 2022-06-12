UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 12.06.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Switzerland vs Portugal live updates - no Ronaldo for the visitors in this crucial Nations League Group A2 clash
- All
- Highlights
7'
PORTUGAL ON THE ATTACK
The visitors have had plenty of the ball since going behind. Rafael Leao gets down the left and fires in a low ball, but Omlin claims it at his near post
4'
HOW WILL PORTUGAL RESPOND?
There were just 55-seconds on the clock when Switzerland got that goal. Portugal have had a corner in response, but it was well defended and came to nothing
1'
GOAL! SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD!
Wow! What a start for the hosts! With less than a minute on the clock, Silvan Widmer whips in a terrific cross from the right, and Seferovic nods it down into the far corner. 1-0!
1'
OFF WE GO
Switzerland, wearing all red, kick things off. Stick with us for full updates over the next couple of hours
19:41
TIME FOR THE ANTHEMS
The two teams make their way onto the pitch to a raptuous reception. It's nearly a sell out and there's a superb showing from the away supporters
19:39
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
This isn't the only game in Group A2 this evening, as Spain host Czech Republic. Keep up to date with all the action from that one hereSpain - Czech Republic Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 12/06/2022
19:37
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING IN GENEVA
There's less than ten minutes to go until kick-off at the Stade de Genève
19:31
CANCELO TO FIRE?
Who will Portugal turn to without Ronaldo's goals? Cancelo has certainly proved to be a threat for club and country of late, netting against Czech Republic three days ago
19:28
NATIONS LEAGUE HISTORY
Portugal won the Nations League in 2018/19, beating Switzerland en route. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick is they picked up a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals, before lifitng the trophy after defeating the Netherlands
Image credit: Getty Images
19:20
HOW THE GROUP LOOKS
This is matchday four in Group A2 - and it's Portugal who sit in top spot having picked up seven points from three games. Switzerland have had a dreadful start though, losing each of their fixtures and scoring just one goal in the process
19:17
HISTORY AGAINST THE SWISS
It's fair to say Switzerland don't have a great record against Portugal, who have won the last three meetings between the two sides, including a 4-0 drubbing in the Nations League just over a week ago, when Joao Cancelo and William Carvalho added to two goals from Ronaldo
Image credit: Getty Images
19:15
SWISS ALSO WRING THE CHANGES
Meanwhile Switzerland bring in four players following a 1-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday - Jonas Omlin returns in goal, while Nico Elvedi, Djibril Sow and Haris Seferovic are also handed starts
Image credit: Getty Images
19:12
SEVEN CHANGES FOR PORTUGAL
Manager Fernando Sanchez has rested Ronaldo, with Liverpool striker Diogo Jota among the others from Thursday's 2-0 win over Czech Republic to miss out
19:06
TEAM NEWS
SWITZERLAND: Omlin; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Seferovic, Embolo. Subs: Sommer, Mvogo, Stergio, Comert, Schar, Aebischer, Zuber, Okafor, Frei, Steffen. Gavranovic, Amdouni /// PORTUGAL: Patrício, Cancelo, Pepe, Pereira, Mendes; Fernandes, Neves, Otavio; Leao, Silva, Ferreira. Subs: Costa, Silva, Carmo, Duarte, Dalot, Silva, Nunes, Palhinha, Carvalho, Jota, Guedes, Horta
19:03
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage of Switzerland vs Portugal from the Nations League. The hosts are yet to pick up a win after three group games, but the visitors are without their record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Teamnews coming up...