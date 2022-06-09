UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 09.06.2022
Switzerland v Spain: La Roja lead in Geneva desperate to get their UEFA Nations League hopes back on track, while Switzerland are losing again after dropping their first two matches
80'
SOLER REPLACES LLORENTE
Valencia's attacking midfielder comes on for the last ten minutes in Geneva.
Off
Marcos Llorente
Spain
On
Carlos Soler
Spain
80'
SHAQIRI OFF
Fabian Frey and Haris Seferovic are thrown on as the Swiss desperately search for an equaliser.
Off
Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland
On
Haris Seferovic
Switzerland
78'
BIG TACKLE XHAKA
Llorente drives into the Swiss box but Granit Xhaka slides in to dispossess the Atletico utility man.
75'
SOMMER ALMOST CAUGHT OUT
Comert's backpass to where he expected his goalkeeper to be almost results in disaster, but Sommer races back to clear his lines.
73'
SPAIN CALL FOR REINFORCEMENTS
Koke and Asensio are on to replace Gavi and Morata with 20 minutes to play.
Another excellent display from Gavi while Morata worked hard.
Off
Pablo Gavi
Spain
On
Koke
Spain
71'
GREAT TACKLE BUSQUETS
Breel Embolo evades the slide of Gavi and looks up for support in midfield but Busquest snaps the ball up like a steel trap.
69'
BRILLIANT MORATA UNLUCKY
Spain's striker charges down the middle of the pitch, hurdles a challenge and races into the box but his cross just evades Ferran Torres who would almost certainly have scored.
67'
AKANJI BOOKED
Manuel Akanji is finally cautioned after yet another late tackle, this time on Alvaro Morata.
Yellow card
Manuel Akanji
Switzerland
64'
STEFFEN, OKAFOR ON FOR SWISS
Murat Yakin makes a double-sub with Salzburg forward Okafor and Wolfsburg winger Renato Steffen entering the fray.
Off
Michel Aebischer
Switzerland
On
Noah Okafor
Switzerland
62'
SARABIA OFF, DANI OLMO ON
Spain's goalscorer is withdrawn early just as he was in Spain's last match but it's his goal that separates the sides for now.
Off
Pablo Sarabia
Spain
On
Dani Olmo
Spain
62'
MORATA WINS FOUL SMARTLY
The Juventus striker works his way around Aebischer and then takes off, leaving the midfielder with no choice but to drag him down.
That foul gives Spain the chance to make a substitution.
61'
SPAIN ON THE BACK FOOT AGAIN
Switzerland continue to attack but the Spanish defenders are clearing everything for now.
59'
BUSQUETS FOULED IN MIDFIELD
Shaqiri is cautioned for a foul on Spain's captain. Busquets had already moved the ball on before Shaqiri arrived.
Yellow card
Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland
54'
SWISS COOKING UP TROUBLE
Embolo drives down the middle of the pitch and plays it nicely to Shaqiri. The Swiss playmaker pulls it back from the byline but Zuber can't beat Simon to the ball.
Switzerland continue to improve in this second half.
52'
SHAQIRI GOES HIMSELF
The ex-Liverpool man drives in from the right flank, looking for a lane to shoot and eventually finds one, but his powerful shot is driven straight at Simon.
51'
SWITZERLAND'S PURPLE PATCH
The Swiss have Spain defending deep in their own box here. Can they turn this spell of possession into a scoring chance?
50'
HALF-CHANCE FOR THE SWISS
Ricardo Rodriguez goes buccaneering forward and his swinging cross causes a moment of panic in the Spanish box before it's hacked clear.
49'
RARE MISCUE FROM GAVI
Gavi weaves through midfield and hits a long, looping crossfield pass to...nobody in particular and it runs out for a throw.
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
No half-time substitutions from either side as we return to action.
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF TIME
Spain go into the break with a slim lead, but no more than they've deserved.
La Roja have improved on Sunday's dire showing against the Czech Republic but still have room for improvement.
The Swiss have never looked like scoring.