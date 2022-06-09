UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de Genève / 09.06.2022
Switzerland
Second half
0
1
82'
Spain
    Switzerland v Spain: La Roja lead in Geneva desperate to get their UEFA Nations League hopes back on track, while Switzerland are losing again after dropping their first two matches

    Ben Snowball
    Updated 09/06/2022 at 20:26 GMT
    80'
    SOLER REPLACES LLORENTE
    Valencia's attacking midfielder comes on for the last ten minutes in Geneva.
    80'
    SHAQIRI OFF
    Fabian Frey and Haris Seferovic are thrown on as the Swiss desperately search for an equaliser.
    78'
    BIG TACKLE XHAKA
    Llorente drives into the Swiss box but Granit Xhaka slides in to dispossess the Atletico utility man.
    75'
    SOMMER ALMOST CAUGHT OUT
    Comert's backpass to where he expected his goalkeeper to be almost results in disaster, but Sommer races back to clear his lines.
    73'
    SPAIN CALL FOR REINFORCEMENTS
    Koke and Asensio are on to replace Gavi and Morata with 20 minutes to play.
    Another excellent display from Gavi while Morata worked hard.
    71'
    GREAT TACKLE BUSQUETS
    Breel Embolo evades the slide of Gavi and looks up for support in midfield but Busquest snaps the ball up like a steel trap.
    69'
    BRILLIANT MORATA UNLUCKY
    Spain's striker charges down the middle of the pitch, hurdles a challenge and races into the box but his cross just evades Ferran Torres who would almost certainly have scored.
    67'
    AKANJI BOOKED
    Manuel Akanji is finally cautioned after yet another late tackle, this time on Alvaro Morata.
    64'
    STEFFEN, OKAFOR ON FOR SWISS
    Murat Yakin makes a double-sub with Salzburg forward Okafor and Wolfsburg winger Renato Steffen entering the fray.
    62'
    SARABIA OFF, DANI OLMO ON
    Spain's goalscorer is withdrawn early just as he was in Spain's last match but it's his goal that separates the sides for now.
    62'
    MORATA WINS FOUL SMARTLY
    The Juventus striker works his way around Aebischer and then takes off, leaving the midfielder with no choice but to drag him down.
    That foul gives Spain the chance to make a substitution.
    61'
    SPAIN ON THE BACK FOOT AGAIN
    Switzerland continue to attack but the Spanish defenders are clearing everything for now.
    59'
    BUSQUETS FOULED IN MIDFIELD
    Shaqiri is cautioned for a foul on Spain's captain. Busquets had already moved the ball on before Shaqiri arrived.
    54'
    SWISS COOKING UP TROUBLE
    Embolo drives down the middle of the pitch and plays it nicely to Shaqiri. The Swiss playmaker pulls it back from the byline but Zuber can't beat Simon to the ball.
    Switzerland continue to improve in this second half.
    52'
    SHAQIRI GOES HIMSELF
    The ex-Liverpool man drives in from the right flank, looking for a lane to shoot and eventually finds one, but his powerful shot is driven straight at Simon.
    51'
    SWITZERLAND'S PURPLE PATCH
    The Swiss have Spain defending deep in their own box here. Can they turn this spell of possession into a scoring chance?
    50'
    HALF-CHANCE FOR THE SWISS
    Ricardo Rodriguez goes buccaneering forward and his swinging cross causes a moment of panic in the Spanish box before it's hacked clear.
    49'
    RARE MISCUE FROM GAVI
    Gavi weaves through midfield and hits a long, looping crossfield pass to...nobody in particular and it runs out for a throw.
    46'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    No half-time substitutions from either side as we return to action.
    End of 1st Half
    45+2'
    HALF TIME
    Spain go into the break with a slim lead, but no more than they've deserved.
    La Roja have improved on Sunday's dire showing against the Czech Republic but still have room for improvement.
    The Swiss have never looked like scoring.