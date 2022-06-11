UEFA Nations League / League A
Cardiff City Stadium / 11.06.2022
Wales v Belgium live updates - latest Nations League score
47'
NECO CLASS 'UN
Williams cuts in from the left for Wales, and unloads from 25 yards out with his right. It's a fierce, fizzing drive but it's a yard wide of the near post.
2nd Half
2ND HALF
PEEP!
We've restarted in Cardiff. Elsewhere in the group, Poland lead the Netherlands 1-0.
End of 1st Half
HT
PEEP!
The three added minutes are done, and a thoroughly entertaining half is over.
45+1'
THAT'LL BE A YELLOW
Carrasco flattens the breaking Ramsey, and goes into the book.
Yellow card
Yannick Carrasco
Belgium
45'
GOOD SAVE!
Moments after Davies nixes a promising attack by Belgium, De Bruyne gets it on the left corner of the area. He whips a vicious dipping shot low to the near post and Hennessey scrambles across to push it to safety.
44'
A LULL
What a flurry of chances there, but we're still goalless in Cardiff. Belgium pile forwards on the break again and Trossard lays it to De Bruyne on the edge, but his shot is blocked.
41'
A HUGE MISS!
Belgium break through De Bruyne, who finds Batshauyi on the right of the area. He cuts inside, mishits his shot and it falls to Trossard, who hits his shot into the ground and misses an open net from eight yards out!
40'
OH WHAT A CHANCE!
It falls to Roberts again, as Davies tries to one-two his way into the area on the left and the ball ricochets to Roberts, completely unmarked, and he screws a half-volley over from eight yards out. He may have been offside had that been reviewed.
38'
NO RISKS
Allen departs, and on comes Aaron Ramsey.
Off
Joe Allen
Wales
On
Aaron Ramsey
Wales
36'
CHANCE!
Wales break down the right through Roberts. He finds Allen, who plays a one-two with James and then crosses to the front post. Roberts meets it, but glances an awkward header over from six yards out. It looks like Allen might have hurt himself somewhere in all that as he's stayed down.
34'
WELL PLAYED WAYNE
Hennessey is out quickly to clear with his feet just as Batshuayi threatens to latch on to a through pass.
32'
CHANCE!
Belgium break, and a stunning 50-yard pass from Tielemens leaves Carrasco one-on-one with Rodon. Carrasco runs him into the area, but loses his balance when trying to cut in on his right and shoot, and the chance disappears.
29'
BELGIUM PUSH
Meunier and Carrasco combine dangerously down the left, only for the latter's cross to be unconvincingly hacked clear. It's soon pumped back in to the back post, where Carrasco meets it unmarked but can only mishit a tame side-footer straight at Hennessey.
27'
STILL THEY COME
Bale crosses dangerously from the right, a vicious inswinger that clears everyone and finds Williams free at the back of the area. He takes too long ot get it under control though, and Belgium crowd him out and clear.
24'
WALES PRESS AGAIN
They're giving Belgium some headaches here, and Allen cuts back onto his right into the area only to see his shot for the far corner blocked.
22'
DANGER
Belgium break through De Bruyne and it looks ominous, until he underhits a ball to Batshuayi and a poor return ball then nixes a promising move.
19'
THE JAMES EXPRESS
As many have noted, Dan James can really shift. He gets clear into the Belgian area on the left but the part of his game he really needs to work on - his end product - lets him down here as he drives his cross straight into the hands of Casteels.
16'
MEET THE FLINTSTONES
I'm watching this coverage on the excellent Sgorio on S4C, where commentator Nic Parry celebrated the later cancelled goal with 'Yabadabadoo, Ampadu!' and you have got to love that.
14'
BIG CHANCE!
A long ball over the top sends James screaming through into the left of the Belgian area. He gathers the ball and squares it to Bale, who blazes his first-time shot wide from ten yards. That's a huge chance.
12'
BELGIUM TAKE CONTROL
De Bruyne is starting to get a grip on this, and stitching together rhythmic bouts of possession for Belgium.