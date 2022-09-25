Wales v Poland live! - Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale both start in UEFA Nations League match
UEFA Nations League / League A
Cardiff City Stadium / 25.09.2022
19:20
MATTY CASH IN ATTENDANCE IN CARDIFF
Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is in Cardiff to support his Polish teammates tonight. Cash was not available for the Poland squad in this international break due to injury.
19:15
LAST TIME OUT
For Wales, they were edged out 2-1 by Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday.
Poland were also on the losing side in their last match on Thursday, as they went down to a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Warsaw.
19:10
19:05
GROUP PERMUTATIONS
Despite currently sitting bottom of League A Group 4, Wales have been competitive in every match, losing matches against all the other three nations by just one goal.
However, a win tonight is needed for The Dragons if they want to avoid relegation to League B. Poland sit in third place, with four points - three more than Wales. They also have an inferior goal difference, meaning they will be the side to be relegated if Wales win this match.
19:00
WALES GETTING IN THE ZONE
The players take a look at the Cardiff City Stadium playing surface.
18:55
Poland
POLAND TEAM NEWS
Czesław Michniewicz has also named his Poland side for this game, and both Zielinski and Lewandowski start.
Poland: Szczesny, Kiwior, Glik, Bednarek, Zalewski, Zurkowski, Krychowiak, Bereszynski, Swiderski, Zielinski, Lewandowski.
Subs: Dragowski, Skorupski, Gumny, Wieteska, Milik, Piotrowski, Kaminski, Grosicki, Skoras, Kedziora, Szymanski, Piatek.
18:50
Wales
WALES TEAM NEWS
Rob Page has named his starting XI for this crucial match.
Wales: Hennessey, N. Williams, Cabango, Rodon, C. Roberts, Morrell, Norrington-Davies, Levitt, Johnson, Bale (C), D. James.
Subs: Ward, King, Gunter, Burns, Colwill, Smith, Williams, Harris, T. Roberts, Moore, Thomas, J. James.
18:45
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our live text updates of this evening's UEFA Nations League game between Wales and Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium. Team news to follow.
