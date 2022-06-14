UEFA Nations League
NATIONS LEAGUE AND WORLD CUP QUALIFIER LIVE UPDATES: COSTA RICA VS NEW ZEALAND AND POLAND VS BELGIUM, AFTER SCOTLAND WIN
14'
CHANCE FOR NEW ZEALAND
Costa Rica are under increasing pressure here as Joe Bell whips a cross in to Wood who flicks the ball on towards the goal. But PSG keeper Navas is equal to it and makes it look like an easy save.
10'
CHANCE FOR NEW ZEALAND
A long ball up to Newcastle striker Chris Wood was knocked down by the target man to team-mate Greive who fires just wide of the post.
3'
GOAL! COSTA RICA 1-0 NEW ZEALAND
An early goal here as the first attack of the game leads to Bennett driving down the left hand side and crossing to Campbell who finds the back of the net with his left foot from 6 yards out.
19:01
KICK OFF! COSTA RICA VS NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand get us underway here as they kick off and they will be kicking from right to left.
18:53
FULL TIME: ARMENIA 1-4 SCOTLAND
Scotland respond well to their awful defeat to Ireland last week. With 2 Armenian red cards and 2 quick goals at the start of the second half gave Scotland control of the game after a nervy spell in the first half. Scotland can now go top of their Nations League Group if Ireland manage to beat Ukraine by a 2 goal swing this evening.
90'
RED CARD FOR ARMENIA!
Hovhannisyan gets a second red card for Armenia with an aggressive tackle in midfield which could have ended up far worse than it did.
80'
ARMENIA 1-4 SCOTLAND
This game really has fizzled out in the last 10 minutes, with the man difference and amount of changes has meant that their is a real lack of intensity. You get the sense that both teams are just playing until the final whistle.
69'
CHANCE FOR ARMENIA
There is nearly a spectacular goal from Armenia as Barseghyan strikes from 30 yards out with his left foot. It nearly sneaks past Gordon into the bottom left corner but the keeper gets a slight tough to it to push it past the post.
64'
CHANCE FOR SCOTLAND
Turnbull makes an instant impact as he plays a cut through pass to Adams on the edge of the box. Adams turns and shoots but he strikes it straight at the keeper as he parries it over the bar for a corner.
63'
SUBSTITUTIONS FOR SCOTLAND
Ferguson, Ralston and Turnbull replace Gilmour, McGinn and Patterson.
54'
GOAL! ARMENIA 1-4 SCOTLAND
A quick counter attack by Scotland as Armstrong latches onto a loose ball, he plays in Adams through with one defender to beat. He cuts in and curls the ball into the side netting in the bottom right corner.
50'
GOAL! ARMENIA 1-3 SCOTLAND
Taylor's high cross to the back post finds Patterson who volleys the ball back across goal to McGinn who controls the ball down and finishes on the spin past the keeper who has no chance.
18:04
SECOND HALF BEGINS! ARMENIA 1-2 SCOTLAND
Armenia get us underway in the second half here, as Scotland will look to take advantage of their extra man.
17:48
HALF TIME: ARMENIA 1- 2 SCOTLAND
Scotland's goal directly after the sending off for Armenia full back, Hovhannisyan, will go on to be the turning point in this game they took advanage of the opportunity that was handed to them. Scotland up until the sending off were really not creating much and struggling but will look to extend their lead in the second half.
44'
GOAL! ARMENIA 1 - 2 SCOTLAND
Another goal for Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong as he links up with John McGinn around the area. He somehow strikes the ball into the bottom right hand corner, despite stumbling.
43'
RED CARD! ARMENIA 1 - 1 SCOTLAND
Armenia full back makes a late challenge and then reacts to the decision angrily to the referee and leads to him recieving a second yellow card and is sent off.
37'
ARMENIA 1-1 SCOTLAND
A fantastic pass from McTominay finds McGinn who dribbles towards goal, he has Adams in the box waiting for a pass but doesn't release the ball early enough and it is cut out by the Armenian defender.
31'
ARMENIA 1-1 SCOTLAND
Good build up play from Scotland, between Gilmour, Adams and Taylor as the the wing back plays a low cross to the back post for the other wing back, Patterson, whose attempt flies high in the air. Better from Scotland.
27'
ARMENIA 1-1 SCOTLAND
First real glimpse of quality from Scotland, as Gilmour breaks the lines in midfield with a driving run and finds Adams on the edge of the box. He attempts an audacious lob into the top right corner, but the keeper easily catches it.
17'
DISALLOWED GOAL! ARMENIA 1-1 SCOTLAND
A lofted pass over the top of the Scotland defence finds its way to Bayramyan who finishes well past Gordon, but it is ruled out for offside. there was a VAR check.