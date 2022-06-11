Netherlands launched a second-half comeback from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Poland in Rotterdam on Saturday and retain top spot in Nations League Group A4, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

Louis van Gaal’s side dominated possession early on but could not find a way through the resolute visitors, who rested star man Robert Lewandowski, and Aston Villa defender Matty Cash punished the home side’s wastefulness by scoring his first international goal against the run of play.

The game exploded into life early after the break when Piotr Zielinski tapped in Poland’s second goal with their second shot, only for Davy Klaasen to pull one back two minutes later and Denzel Dumfries to lash home an equaliser three minutes after that in a frantic five-minute period.

Memphis Depay had a golden chance to complete the turnaround in stoppage time from the penalty spot after VAR spotted a Cash handball in the box, but the Dutch captain smashed his spot kick off the outside of the post.

