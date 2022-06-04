England captain Harry Kane admits he has a much 'freer mind' as he prepares to play four Nations League games in 10 days, with his club future seemingly settled.

Amid strong interest from Manchester City, Kane expressed his desire to leave Tottenham last summer but was ultimately denied his request.

Ad

Although it took him some time to find his form, as he failed to score in his first eight Premier League games of the season, the 28-year-old played a pivotal role to help Spurs gate-crash the top-four, and he is said to be happy with the direction the club is heading in under Antonio Conte, with £150m reportedly available for summer funds.

Premier League 'We'll see' - Conte unsure on future despite top-four finish 22/05/2022 AT 22:45

Speaking while on international duty, the England skipper said: “Whenever you finish strongly with your club there is always a freer mind going into the international stage.

“Obviously, last summer we had a major European competition, a large tournament. So of course you have different feelings towards that than maybe you would towards the Nations League games.

“It was a fantastic summer last year in terms of the tournament. It ended obviously very disappointingly, but going into these games I feel confident, I feel free.

“We had a good finish as a team towards the end of the season and I had a good season personally, which is always great.

“So I am looking forward to carrying that on into these games. Then, as I touched on earlier, getting a nice break over the summer.”

News of his clear mind will not only come as a huge boost to Tottenham but also to England as he looks to become the nation's highest-ever scorer. He needs just four more goals to break Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

"Of course I think it would be an incredible achievement," he said.

"I was lucky enough to be playing on the pitch and actually scored when Wayne broke the record himself.

“I saw how much it meant to him and his family. I did not really think that far ahead at that stage.

“But to be where I am now – four goals behind Wayne with plenty of games coming up this year- it would be an incredible achievement.

“Whenever you are in among the names of Rooney and (Gary) Lineker and (Bobby) Charlton and players like that you are doing something worthwhile.

“But I am focused on trying to help the team. I always feel if I am doing my best for the team then the goals will come.”

Premier League ‘This team is becoming stronger’ - Conte praises Spurs for Burnley win that keeps CL hopes alive 16/05/2022 AT 01:13