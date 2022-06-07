An experimental Italy side gelled effectively as Roberto Mancini’s charges claimed their first victory of their UEFA Nations League campaign, beating Hungary 2-1 in Cesena.

Hungary were high on confidence after an historic 1-0 win over England on Saturday, but their resilience was broken after just half an hour when Nicolo Barella’s arrowed shot from outside the box hit the top corner after taking the slightest of deflection to beat a hapless Denes Dibusz.

Mancini made six changes to the side that held Germany to a 1-1 draw, including handing a first international start to 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, but it was a familiar face in Lorenzo Pellegrini who doubled the Azzurri’s advantage, slotting home from Matteo Politano’s pull-back for the 25-year-old’s second goal in as many games.

Just when it seemed like Italy were in control, however, an own goal from Gianluca Mancini as he attempted to clear Attila Fiola’s cross halved the deficit with 30 minutes still remaining.

Marco Rossi's side played with belief as they pushed for an equaliser, but there was no way past Gianluigi Donnarumma, who reacted quickly to tip Ronald Sallai’s effort over the bar.

But Italy held on rather comfortably and substitute Manuel Locatelli could even have added a third for the hosts at the death following a fine run and shot.

TALKING POINT - Mancini offers a glimpse into the future

Mancini is currently overseeing a transition in the Italian ranks, as the 57-year-old looks to build again after success in the European Championships last year. Having failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, he has plenty of time to experiment and figure out his best XI.

Italy’s triumph at Wembley in 2021 was built on defensive resilience and supreme organisation, with Mancini relying on the experience of veterans such Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci - but the emergence of some highly-rated youngsters, namely FC Zurich teenager Wilfried Gnonto, has allowed him to take the handbrake off somewhat.

And while tonight they were carried by Politano and Pellegrini, both of whom are at their peak, we also got a glimpse into the future and what could yet prove to be close to Mancini’s trusted XI.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

The Roma full-back was one of Italy’s stars at Euro 2020 – until he ruptured his Achilles tendon during his side’s 2-1 win over Belgium in the last eight of the competition, subsequently ruling him out for the majority of the season. But he has quickly settled back into the Azzurri defence, and we were reminded of his qualities tonight as he offered a constant threat down the flank while remaining committed to his defensive duties.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Donnarumma 7, Calabria 6, Mancini 6, Bastoni 7, Spinazzola 8*, Pellegrini 8, Cristante 7, Barella 8, Politano 8, Gnonto 7, Raspadori 7.. subs: Dimarco 5, Belotti 5, Zerbin N/A Tonali N/A

Hungary: Dibusz 7, Lang 5, Orban 5, Szalai 6, Nego 6, A Nagy 6, Schafer 6, Z Nagy 6, Sallai 6, Szoboszlai 7, Szalai 6.. subs: Styles 5, Fiola 6, Bolla N/A, Vancsa N/A, Adam N/A

KEY MOMENTS

30’ - GOAL! ITALY 1-0 HUNGARY (NICOLO BARELLA): There's the breakthrough! Spinazzolla controls on the left side of the penalty area, checks inside and picks out the right pass. Barella lets fly with a powerful shot from the edge of the box, it may take a deflection as it flies into the top corner.

45’ - GOAL! ITALY 2-0 HUNGARY (LORENZO PELLEGRINI): Politano gets to the byline all too easily after beating Szalai and he pulls it back across the face, Politano misses his connection but Pellegrini doesn't need a second invitation as he slots it into the bottom corner.

61’ - GOAL! ITALY 2-1 HUNGARY (GIANLUCA MANCINI OG): Just the slice of good fortune that Hungary needed! Fiola sends the ball into the danger area following a good run down the right, Mancini ought to deal with it but somehow turns it into his own net!

KEY STAT

Nicolo Barella scored his eighth goal for Italy; under Roberto Mancini, no player has found the net more times than him in all competitions (also eight - Belotti and Immobile).

