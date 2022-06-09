In his 100th match in charge of the Portugal national team, Fernando Santos guided his side to yet another Nations League victory as the Seleção went top of Group 2 in League A with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Going into this game, both national sides were unbeaten in the group, overseeing a win and a draw from their previous two games respectively.

Despite the Czech Republic’s decent form, it was all Portugal in the first half, as the hosts dominated proceedings and controlled possession of the ball.

Nevertheless, the first key chance of the game fell to the away side against the run of play, as Jan Kuchta’s near post effort was tipped away by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

However, it was not long before Portugal struck, as Joao Cancelo fired in a powerful effort from close-range to give his nation the advantage in the 34th minute.

Their advantage was then doubled just four minutes later, as Goncalo Guedes struck a scuffed effort into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the area to give Bernardo Silva his second assist of the night.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý reacted at half-time by ringing the changes as his side attempted to get back into the game in the second period, but Portugal managed the game well.

The best chance for the away side in the second period fell to Václav Jurečka following a quick breakaway, but the substitute’s effort from the right edge of the box sailed well wide of the near post.

The Portuguese comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to make it two wins out of three in Group 2. The Seleção are next in action in Geneva against Switzerland on June 12.

TALKING POINT - PORTUGAL TOP OF GROUP 2

Portugal are making a habit of doing well in this tournament, as the Seleção have once again made a great start to life in Group 2, taking seven points from a possible nine available. Fernando Santos' side now sit two points clear of Spain in second place, and are in pole position once again to make the finals stage.

After thrashing Switzerland 4-0 last time out - who Portugal will meet once again on Sunday in Geneva - it was more of the same this evening against a Czech Republic side that were sub-par at best.

However, you have to beat what is in front of you. After a somewhat fortunate draw against Spain in Seville in their Nations League opener, Portugal have found their feet again, and look a very dangerous outfit at this point.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo of Portugal, Ondrej Kudela of Czech Republic during the UEFA Nations league match between Portugal v Czech Republic at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 9, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

What more can you say about this man? Portugal's right-back more often than not puts in an 8/10 display every time he steps out for his club and his country, and it was more of the same from him again tonight.

His directness down the right flank and his combination play with Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva was a joy to watch, as both players had that sixth sense when it came to finding one another. That paid dividends for the opening goal of the game, as Silva drew in a couple of Czech defenders towards him on the right byline, freeing the space to play a clever through ball for Cancelo. The 28-year-old then made no mistake in front of goal.

In total, Cancelo had a passing success rate of 91%, made three successful dribbles, won one tackle, and made four interceptions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Portugal: Costa 7, Guerreiro 7, Pepe 7, Danilo 7, Cancelo 8, Neves 6, Guedes 7, B. Silva 8, Carvalho 6, Jota 6, Ronaldo 7. Subs: Vitinha 6, Leao 6, Palhinha 6, Fernandes 6, Moutinho 6.

Czech Republic: Stanek 7, Mateju 6, Brabec 6, Zima 6, Havel 6, Sadliek 6, Soucek 6, Coufal 6, Lingr 6, Hlozek 6, Kuchta 6. Subs: Jurecka 6, Pesek 6, Jemelka 6, Kral 6, Vlkanova 6.

KEY MOMENTS

30’ - KEY SAVE! - Costa makes a key save at his near post to stop Kuchta! The forward makes a neat run off the ball into the box to meet Hlozek's through ball, but the Portugal goalkeeper stands tall to deny him.

34’ - GOAL! (Joao Cancelo) - What a strike by Joao Cancelo! It's a brilliant combination between Silva and Cancelo down the right - made in Manchester! Silva plays in the full-back with a fantastic through ball seconds after travelling backwards towards midfield to attract a couple of Czech defenders towards him to open the space. Cancelo then fires in a powerful shot across goal into the back of the net from a tight angle on the right. Brilliant play all round.

38’ - GOAL! (Goncalo Guedes) - The Czech Republic have been sliced open! Guedes drifts in-field to come into the central area to fashion a chance for himself, and latches onto another through ball from Bernardo Silva from the right, moments after Neves cuts through the Czech team with a great ball through the lines. The Valencia man gets the ball from under his feet, takes a touch away from him, and strokes the ball into the far corner of the net.

59’ - WHAT A MISS! - The Czech Republic should have one back! They break 3 v 2 on the counter, with Jurecka receiving the ball out on the right from Hlozek, but his drilled effort towards the near post from the edge of the area is sliced wide! He really needed to do better there.

85’ - WHAT A CHANCE! - The Czech debutant Adam Vlkanova misses a sitter! He nicks the ball off a Portuguese defender who has a complete lapse in concentration, but he cannot get his strike on target from an angle on the right, and it sails into the side netting!

KEY STATS

Portugal have now lost just once in fifteen UEFA Nations League matches.

Bernardo Silva has now registered three assists in three Nations League games for Portugal.

In terms of Expected Goals (xG), Portugal (1.34) comfortably created the better chances than the Czech Republic tonight(0.71).

