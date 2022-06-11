Wales and Belgium played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Cardiff in UEFA Nations League Group A4.

Wayne Hennesey made a number of impressive saves for Wales in the first half, while Ethan Ampadu had a goal disallowed after a VAR review and Gareth Bale missed a good chance at the near post.

In the second half, Belgium were more incisive and took the lead with a nicely worked team move finished by Youri Tielemans. Wales kept going forwards though, and a superb flicked pass from Aaron Ramsey allowed Brennan Johnson to slide in a late equaliser.

Wales now face the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Tuesday, while Belgium travel to face Poland.

TALKING POINT – CAN WALES KEEP THEIR MOMENTUM GOING?

This was always going to be a tough group for Rob Page’s team, facing two of the world’s top 10 in Netherlands and Belgium and a Poland team that can boast the FIFA Best Men’s Player in Robert Lewandowski. Between now and Qatar these Nations League matches are all Wales have to ready themselves for the World Cup, and tonight represents their first point in the group. Three more performances of this ilk would set them up nicely to face USA, Iran and England.

MAN OF THE MATCH – DEDRYCK BOYATA (BELGIUM)

For most of the match it looked like Belgium were destined for a clean sheet and a victory, largely thanks to Boyata’s innate ability to read the Welsh attacks and snuff them out. Only a delicious piece of skill from Ramsey late on denied him that reward.

Youri Tielemans celebrates with Yannick Carrasco and Leandro Trossard of Belgium after scoring their team's first goal

PLAYER RATINGS

Wales (3-4-1-2): Hennessey 7; Mepham 6, Rodon 6, Davies 7; Roberts 6, Allen 6, Ampadu 6, Williams 7; Bale 6; Wilson 6, James 7

SUBS: Ramsey 7, Norrington-Davies 5, Colwill 6, Johnson 7, Burns 6

Belgium (3-4-2-1): Casteels 6; Dendocker 6, Boyata 8, Theate 6; Meunier 6, Witsel 6, Tielemans 7, Carrasco 5; De Bruyne 7, Trossard 6; Batshuayi 7

SUBS: T Hazard 6, Praet 6, E Hazard 6, Openda 6

KEY MOMENTS

5’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Wales win another corner soon after it. After some headed pinball on the box a loose ball breaks to Ampadu on the edge of the area, and he laces a half-volley into the roof of the net! It's VAR checked though, and hooked for a foul on Boyata as the ball broke to Ampadu.

41’ A HUGE MISS! Belgium break through De Bruyne, who finds Batshauyi on the right of the area. He cuts inside, shanks his shot and it falls to Trossard, who hits his own shot into the ground and misses an open net from eight yards out!

50’ GOAL! WALES 0 BELGIUM 1 (TIELEMANS 50) Belgium take the lead, and it's a beauty. Some intricate work down the right sees Trossard find Batshauyi free near the edge of the area. He looks to shoot initially, before laying it off for Tielemans, who runs onto the lay-off on the edge and side-foots the ball into the bottom corner.

54’ CLOSE! Witsel switches the ball to Carrasco on the left of the area. He backs up Roberts and places a curler just wide of the far post with Hennessey rooted.

86’ GOAL! WALES 1 (JOHNSON 86) BELGIUM 1 Wales are level! They work a superb move through the inside left channel, pinging a ball into Ramsey right on the edge of the area. He slides to win the ball, pirouettes, and finds a flicked pass to Johnson who places the ball in the bottom corner! It's VAR checked...and after an agonising wait it stands!

KEY STAT

Wales have only lost once in their last 21 home matches in all competitions.

