UEFA have confirmed they have opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their continued involvement in the European Super League.

The trio were part of 12 clubs who were set to take part in the breakaway competition before a furious backlash from supporters saw the plans crumble.

Nine clubs – including the ‘Big Six’ from the Premier League – withdrew from the Super League, but Juve, Real and Barca remain committed.

The trio released a joint statement earlier this month condemning the “intolerable pressure” that they claim has been put on them by UEFA and other “football stakeholders”.

UEFA have now said they have opened proceedings against the three clubs.

The governing body said in a statement: "Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework."

Real and Barca could face similar sanctions if they do not withdraw while UEFA may also punish the trio with suspension from the Champions League.

The nine other clubs signed a 'Club Commitment Declaration' with UEFA to protect themselves from severe sanctions from European football's governing body.

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said they "recognised their mistakes quickly" but suggested the remaining trio could face action.

"I said at the UEFA Congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that.

"In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, UEFA wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit.

"These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

"The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

