UEFA have said that they will investigate "potential discriminatory incidents" during Rangers' visit to Sparta Prague.

The Scottish club's Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara and other players appeared to be booed and jeered by home supporters during the fixture.

The crowd in the Czech capital was comprised entirely of children and their chaperones.

This was due to UEFA sanctions after racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this season, though the European governing body had relented on a full stadium closure.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has indicated that the club will make an official complaint to UEFA over the treatment of Kamara, who was dismissed during the Europa League fixture after receiving two yellow cards.

Kamara was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's cross-city rivals Slavia Prague last season.

Kudela was given a 10-match European ban.

Aamer Anwar, Kamara's lawyer, has called UEFA "a disgrace" for their failure to act on racism.

