Ellen White addressed the concerns of wearing England’s all-white kit while contending with periods, and highlighted the importance of having such conversations.

The Manchester City forward admits she is concerned about being on her period when donning the Lionesses’ home strip, with England Women having entered discussions with kit supplier Nike on the subject.

Ad

She said: "I think it is a really great conversation to have. And I think it is important that we have these conversations.

Euro 2022 Geyoro scores first-half hat-trick as France hit five past lacklustre Italy 16 HOURS AGO

“There has been feedback with Nike about the kit. Our kit is lovely. But at times, when you are on your period, then obviously you do worry a little bit about that.

“It is important that we are talking about - and made aware of - what we can do to help support women when they are on their periods.

“We have got great support in this England team of having a conversation about periods and how we can help with the phases and stuff like that.

“So, it is a great conversation and one that we need to continue to have really."

England teammate Beth Mead has also joined in on the debate and admitted the choice of colours is not ideal.

“That is something we have fed to Nike,” she added. “Hopefully they are going to change that.

“It is very nice to have an all-white kit, but sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month.

“We have discussed it as a team and we have fed that back to Nike.”

Nike have also spoken publicly regarding the issue and recognise the problems which arise for all athletes competing whilst on their periods.

A spokesperson for Nike told The Athletic : “We absolutely hear and understand the concerns of our athletes that wearing light coloured apparel while having their period can be a real barrier to sport.

“We are deeply engaged with our athletes in the process of designing solutions to meet their needs, while also consulting the clubs, federations and sporting associations that set uniform standards and colours.”

Turning matters back to the pitch, Sarina Wiegman’s side play their second Group A fixture against Norway at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium tonight.

The Lionesses edged out Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with Mead’s first-half strike enough to secure three crucial points.

They now welcome Norway to the south coast, after the Nordic nation cruised past Northern Ireland with a 4-1 win at St Mary’s on Thursday.

Euro 2022 Vanhaevermaet penalty rescues draw for Red Flames in Group D opener 20 HOURS AGO