Barcelona and Spain captain Alexia Putellas is set to miss the entire 2022-23 season and faces a race to be fit in time for next year’s World Cup after undergoing knee surgery.

Ad

Initial scans revealed an ACL tear in her left knee, and on Tuesday the operation on those torn cruciate ligaments proved to be a “success”, her club confirmed.

Football Putellas crowned Women’s Ballon d’Or winner 29/11/2021 AT 20:43

She will however be out of action for 10 to 12 months, making a recovery before the end of the new season possible, but unlikely.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand then starts on July 20, 2023.

The 28-year-old scored 17 league goals as Barca won all 30 of their Primera Division games, while she was also named UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season after guiding her side to the final, where they lost to Lyon.

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda admitted losing Putellas for Euro 2022 was a “blow”, but has faith in his squad as they look to advance from Group B and go the distance in England.

“It was a big shock, a huge blow for everyone: for the team and for [Alexia], thinking about what she’s going to miss,” Vilda said.

“We can’t let the sadness and anger over what has happened [affect us]. There is no choice but to come together, be stronger, and fight even more. She is still with us, a captain and an example to us all.

“I want to show total confidence in the 23 players we have: there are alternatives and quite a few players who can play on the inside left of midfield. Our philosophy comes above all else and we have 23 players who can play that way perfectly.”

Euro 2022 Bonmati scores stunner as Spain hit four to see off Finland 08/07/2022 AT 15:35