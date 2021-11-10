Arsenal boosted their hopes of qualification from the group stage of the Women’s Champions League with a 5-1 win at Koge.

Jonas Eidevall's Gunners did not make life easy for themselves as they missed a penalty, but their dominance over the 90 minutes was rewarded with three points.

The contest had the look of a training session at times, with Arsenal’s attack looking for a way through Koge’s defence.

Nikita Parris had the chance to open the scoring from the spot on 16 minutes, but Kaylan Marckese dived to her right to make a fine save.

Marckese had no chance with the opening goal on 27 minutes, as Steph Catley found the top corner with her free-kick.

Parris atoned for her penalty miss with a clever turn and finish shortly after the hour mark.

Caitlin Foord made the game safe with her first goal of the season, heading home after Jordan Nobbs' chip had rebounded off the crossbar.

An error from Catley presented Maddie Pokorny with an easy chance for Koge, but there was no comeback as Anna Patten and Nobbs netted late on to cap a dominant win.

Arsenal trail Barcelona by three points at the top of Group, after the Catalans claimed a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Jennifer Hermoso opened the scoring on five minutes, with Alexia Putellas netting twice before the interval. The first was a moment to forget for Hoffenheim goalkeeper Martina Tufekovic who let a tame shot squirm through her grasp, but the second was worthy of winning any game as Putellas smashed a free-kick into the top corner.

Putellas turned provider in the second half, crossing for Marta Torrejon to head home.

Barcelona have nine points from three games, with Arsenal on six points and Hoffenheim three. Koge are still searching for their first point.

