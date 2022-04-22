Defending champions Barcelona put one foot in the final of the Champions League after beating Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of their semi-final.

A record crowd for a women's game of 91,648 at Camp Nou was treated to a goal-fest as Barca took control of the tie from an early stage and set themselves up for the second leg in Germany on April 30.

It was a nightmare start for the German side, as Dominique Janssen failed to deal with a ball over the top and Aitana Bonmati pounced to stab home.

Caroline Graham Hansen doubled the lead on 10 minutes with a goal of supreme quality. She glided into the box, produced an impudent turn to leave Joelle Wedemeyer tackling thin air and capped it with a glorious curling finish.

Wolfsburg had chances, and Irene Paredes performed miracles to get back on her own goal-line and clear Svenja Huth’s goal-bound shot.

The third came on 33 minutes when a slick passing move sliced open Wolfsburg, and Marta Torrejon had freedom of the penalty area to cut the ball back for Jennifer Hermoso to score.

Wolfsburg were totally shell-shocked and their lack of shape allowed Alexia Putellas to stride through the middle and slot home the fourth on 38 minutes.

The German side regrouped at the break and Jill Roord's neat finish on 73 minutes gave Wolfsburg hope, but Putellas netted her second from the spot on 85 minutes to put Barca in complete control of the tie.

