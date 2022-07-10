Justine Vanhaevermaet saved a point for Belgium as the Red Flames drew 1-1 with Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium in the opening Group D fixture of Euro 2022.

A tepid first half saw few moments of note other than a terrible penalty miss from Iceland striker Berglind Björg Thorvaldsdottir, whose weak spot-kick was read and gathered easily by Nicky Evrard in the Belgium goal.

However, in the second period Thorvaldsdottir made up for the missed penalty by putting Iceland ahead only for Vanhaevermaet to equalise from the spot 10 minutes later.

Both teams have now got a crucial point on the board, with group favourites France due to play Italy later this evening.

Next up for Belgium is a match against the French on Thursday at the New York Stadium, while Iceland are back at the Manchester City Academy Stadium the same day to take on Italy.

TALKING POINT - Berglind Björg Thorvaldsdottir

It was a game with few moments of real controversy or action to ruminate upon, though Thorvaldsdottir character arc this afternoon was comparable to a Shakespeare protagonist.

She was at the heart of many of the game’s major incidents. The forward worked tirelessly throughout the first period and sought to claim a reward for her efforts by stepping up to take Iceland's penalty.

However her spot-kick was quite frankly atrocious. Thorvaldsdottir’s feeble attempt was easily read by Evrard in the Belgium goal, and the Iceland forward naturally appeared disappointed and embarrassed in equal measure.

Yet just 10 minutes into the second half the striker wheeled away in a jubilant and cathartic celebration after nodding home at the back post to complete her redemption arc.

Iceland fans may look back at the squandered first half penalty in two games time, but as the old adage goes, if you can’t claim the three points in the first group game of a tournament be sure to not lose.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir (Iceland)

The Iceland attacker was easily the best player on the pitch. Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir was a constant and relentless threat down the left wing.

The speedy winger was gracefully gliding past her Belgian counterpart Jody Vangheluwe throughout the 90 minutes and even won a penalty off the full-back after the Belgian's arm blocked a fierce Jónsdóttir shot at goal in the box.

Pundits had marked the player out as one to watch before the tournament had begun, after Jónsdóttir's impressive season with Wolfsburg in which she picked up a domestic double and performed well in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old first burst on to the international scene in September 2020 by scoring a brace on her Iceland debut, and she appears to have taken her good form to a European Championship stage.

She also has a wonderful Rory Delap-esque long throw, which at times caused a host of problems for the Belgium defence.

PLAYER RATINGS

Belgium: Evrard - 6, Vangheluwe - 6, Kees - 6, De Neve - 6, Philtjens - 6, Vanhaevermaet - 8, Cayman - 7, De Caigny - 6, Biesmans - 6 , Dhont - 7, Wullaert - 7… Subs: Eurlings - 6

Iceland: Schult- 6, Atladottir - 6, Maier - 6, Arnardottir - 6, Krahn - 6, Jonsdottir - 6, Brynjarsdottir - 6, Gunnarsdottir - 6, Vilhjálmsdóttir - 8, Thorvaldsdottir - 8, Jónsdóttir - 8… Subs: Jóhannsdóttir - 5, Albertsdottir - 6, Gudmundsdóttir - 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

30’ - PENALTY MISS - Jónsdóttir had her shot blocked in the box by the arm of Vangheluwe and after a lengthy VAR check Iceland were awarded a penalty, yet Thorvaldsdottir’s subsequent spot kick lacked power and conviction and was easily saved by goalkeeper Evrard.

45’ - CHANCE FOR BELGIUM - Belgium had a chance to go ahead after talisman Tessa Wullaert threaded a brilliant pass in behind to Janice Cayman, who cut a cross back for Elena Dhont on the penalty spot, but the forward fired narrowly wide of the near post.

50’ - GOAL! BELGIUM 0-1 ICELAND - Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir cut onto her right foot on the corner of the penalty area and floated a wonderful cross towards the back post for Thorvaldsdottir to head into the goal. The striker’s effort was straight at Evrard, but the keeper fumbled the ball into the roof of the net to put Iceland ahead.

62’ GOAL! BELGIUM 1-1 ICELAND - Elena Dhont was fouled on the edge of the box by Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir, and Vanhaevermaet stepped up and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Belgium level.

90+2’ CHANCE FOR ICELAND - Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir came off the bench for Iceland and moments later almost grabbed a winner as she got on the end of cross with just minutes to spare, but the midfielder’s free header was just wide of the far post.

KEY STATS

Iceland have now scored in six of their seven games across all competitions in 2022.

Meanwhile Vanhaevermaet netted her first goal for Belgium at a major tournament.

After claiming a point Iceland have already bettered the points tally they managed in two of their previous three European Championships.

