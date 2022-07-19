Ellen White beating Wayne Rooney's England international goalscoring record of 53 goals would be a seminal moment for the women's game, believes ex-England player Kelly Smith.

Smith held the England women's record with 46 goals before White went past her, with the latter now standing on 52 strikes for her country - just one behind Rooney.

And with White the spearhead of Sarina Wiegman's free-scoring side at Euro 2022, it looks possible that the Manchester City forward could break the record at the tournament.

Speaking on the eve of the Lionesses' high-stakes quarter-final with Spain on Wednesday, Smith said: “When Ellen beat my record I called her up the next day to congratulate her because I know how hard she works.

"I played with her, I know her as a person, she’s very humble and down-to-earth.

“She’s really worked and evolved our game over the last few years and she fully deserves the accolades.

"If she can reach Rooney’s record that is just phenomenal, because Rooney has been one of the best players to play in an England shirt.

“If she can surpass that and put her name above him it just speaks volumes for where the women’s game is at this moment in time and has come over the years.

“To have a female footballer above Rooney will draw a lot of eyes to it because of the levels he reached for England, his class, his technique and his goalscoring ability.”

For Smith though, White is just one of a raft of players in the England squad inspiring girls around the country.

She said: "This generation, this group of players are really galvanising young women and girls to want to be like them.

"They’re household names now, I see young girls with [Leah] Williamson on the shirt and Lucy Bronze, I just have to pinch myself sometimes.

"It’s the best group of players I’ve ever seen in terms of technique, game understanding, technical ability, fitness and fighting mentality.

"Hand on heart I want to say England [to win the tournament]."

