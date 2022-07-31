Germany suffered a major blow ahead of the Euro 2022 final against England at Wembley as Alexandra Popp was ruled out of the match just before kick-off.

The 31-year-old, who scored six times in the tournament to lead her team to the final, suffered a muscular injury during the pre-match warm-up.

Germany captain Popp was set to start the final as joint top scorer with England's Beth Mead as both players were vying for the tournament golden boot.

Popp has scored a total of 59 goals in 119 appearances for her country, putting her fifth in the all-time scoring charts.

Lea Schuller replaced Popp in the starting XI for Germany who are looking to win the tournament for a record-extending ninth time.

Schuller herself missed the start of the tournament and the victory over Spain having tested positive for Covid-19 but returned to the team and was on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win over Denmark.

