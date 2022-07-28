It’s nearly Coming Home, with the key word there being “nearly” as England are potentially just 90 minutes away from their first major trophy.

The task in hand – beat Germany at Wembley Stadium. There is nothing easy about that, but the Lionesses have proved they are capable of beating Europe’s best sides in style so far.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have had their scares in the tournament, going 1-0 down against Spain in the quarter-finals and Sweden creating plenty of big chances early in the semi-final.

Like England, Germany have conceded just one goal all tournament with Alexandra Popp continuing her impressive form by finding the back of the net twice in their 2-1 semi-final victory against France

Popp became the only player to score in five consecutive matches at a European Championships and Germany have won the tournament a record eight times.

One of those wins was at Euro 2009 when they beat England 6-2. However, Wiegman knows her side have a chance to make history.

“We have confidence in this team, our players stay calm and stick with the plan,” said Wiegman. “We spoke about scenarios and sometimes things go well and sometimes things don't. We can count on each other and our task and then come back into the team.

“We said we're ready to write history and this is it."

How can I watch the Euro 2022 final England v Germany on TV and live stream?

The BBC are the rights holders in the United Kingdom for Euro 2022 with coverage on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

England players reflect on Russo's 'naughty' semi-final goal

When is the Euro 2022 final England v Germany

The match is on Sunday, July 31 with kick-off at 17:00 UK time at Wembley. If the score is level after 90 minutes, there will be extra-time, and if needed, penalties.

Germany’s predicted line-up against England

Martina Voss-Techlenburg is set to use the same starting 11 as the semi-final and the team came through with no injury problems.

Klara Buhl may play a part, but is recovering from coronavirus having missed the France match due to a a positive test.

Germany (possible): Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Brand, Popp, Huth.

England’s predicted line-up against Germany

Wiegman has used the same starting 11 in each of England’s five matches, so there’s no reason she won’t do the same for the final.

Alessia Russo continues to shine off the bench, but Ellen White is expected to keep her starting position, despite not finding her best form.

Kiera Walsh went off with cramp against Sweden but should be back to start the match on Sunday.

England (possible): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead.

