England are just two matches away from a first major trophy as they take on Sweden in the first of tonight’s Euro 2022 semi-finals in Sheffield.

But, the Lionesses have been here before as they reached this stage at the last European Championship in 2017 and the World Cups in 2015 and 2019, losing on all three occasions.

Sarina Wiegman’s side were just seven minutes from exiting Euro 2022 in the quarter-finals against Spain, but Ella Toone forced the game into extra-time, giving Georgia Stanway a moment to remember when her stunning strike proved to be the decisive goal in their 2-1 win

Their semi-final opponents Sweden also left it late as an injury-time winner from Linda Sembrant sent the 1984 champions through.

Sweden have largely dominated possession throughout their games in Euro 2022, but that might change against a confident England who have had two more days to rest and prepare for the match.

“I’m in the now, thinking in the now,” she said.

“We are England, Sweden is our opponent. They have a very strong squad. So do we. And we just hope we will play our style of game and that will bring us the win.

“I think it’s going to be a very tight game. We know they’ve performed really well in recent years – they’ve always performed well in the women’s game.

“They are the No. 2 in the FIFA rankings. So, it’s going to be a totally different game, very different to Spain because they have a different style of play, but we have prepared.”

How can I watch Euro 2022 England v Sweden on TV and live stream?

The BBC are the rights holders in the United Kingdom for Euro 2022 with coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

England v Sweden will take place on Tuesday July 26 on BBC One from 19:25 UK time at Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United.

You can find all of the latest news, including match reports and post-match fallout on Eurosport.co.uk

When is Euro 2022 England v Sweden

The match is on Tuesday July 26 with kick off at 20:00 UK time in Sheffield. The winner will face either Germany or France in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Sweden’s predicted line-up against England

Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg returned to training after testing positive for coronavirus, whilst Joanna Andersson and Olivia Schough were both absent from Sweden’s training session on Monday.

Glas had featured in all of Sweden’s group games, so is likely to return to the starting XI if she is back to full fitness.

Sweden (possible): Lindahl; Ilestedt, Glas, Eriksson, Nilden; Bjorn, Angeldahl, Asllani; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfo.

England’s predicted line-up against Sweden

Wiegman has used the same starting XI in each of England’s four matches so far, suggesting she will do the same for the semi-final.

But, Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly have impressed off the bench this tournament, whilst Alex Greenwood could replace Rachel Daly at left-back.

England (possible): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

