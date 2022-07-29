Mary Earps has revealed that she received a congratulatory message from fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after England reached the final of Euro 2022.

Ad

Describing the Spaniard as "really supportive" of the women's game, the 29-year-old said that while the pair do not train together at Carrington, she and De Gea are regularly in touch to discuss their performances.

Premier League Henderson agrees personal terms with Nottingham Forest - reports 15/06/2022 AT 17:30

“David’s messaged me saying congratulations. Me and David speak a little bit. We message back and forth about results and clean sheets and stuff.

"At Manchester United he’s really supportive of the women’s game; it’s always nice to have his backing.”

'The job's not done yet' - Wiegman after England thrash Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final

Earps has reignited her international career under Sarina Wiegman, starting the manager's first game in charge last September and remaining as first choice in goal throughout the Dutchwoman's tenure despite Ellie Roebuck's return to fitness.

She has enjoyed a strong tournament, conceding only once so far on England's route to Sunday's final at Wembley.

The former Wolfsburg goalkeeper appeared to be drifting out of the England setup after travelling to the 2019 World Cup as third in the goalkeeping pecking order and failing to appear for the national team in 2020.

"I was very much of the thinking 'this is probably the end of the international road for me’,” Earps reflected on a difficult period.

“I never expected anything more. [So] I’m absolutely loving playing at this level.

"It’s such a fantastic feeling. I’m just so proud I can be a part of this England team.

“My team-mates have said some really nice things – some amazing things – about me and that just means the world. I want to be the best I can be for them.

“I watch as much televised football as I can. I watch a lot of Premier League games but I also study goalkeepers from all over the world.

"It’s really important as a keeper that you develop your own style though because not everything works. You might see something on TV but it may not work for you; everyone’s built differently, we all have different strengths.”

Premier League Arsenal go fourth and heap misery on United with emphatic win 23/04/2022 AT 10:43