Despite a top-match billing between the reigning champions Netherlands and Olympic silver medallists Sweden, Saturday’s second Group C fixture ended in an underwhelming 1-1 draw, which saw neither side reach their full potential.

The match got off to a slow start as both sides tried to get the measure of one another, but an incident involving the Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal proved catastrophic after she was forced to leave the pitch through injury in the 22nd minute.

Ad

Sweden used the Dutch nerves to their advantage and Jonna Andersson found the net at close range in the 35th minute, in a half that otherwise lacked urgency from both sides. Disaster struck again for the Dutch shortly afterwards, when they were forced to substitute Aniek Nouwens, who hobbled off the pitch before the halftime whistle.

Friendlies England come from behind for impressive win as Bronze, Mead, Toone and Hemp score 24/06/2022 AT 18:08

Netherlands appeared re-energised by the halftime break and emerged with more of a sense of menace, with Jill Roord scoring in the 52nd minute, but despite a spell of end-to-end football, neither side seemed to hit their stride.

TALKING POINT – Dutch squad decimated?

There were a number if enforced substitutions for Netherlands after players were injured, including their keeper. The Dutch did well to come back from the early loss of van Veenendaal, and Daphne van Domselaar’s confidence clearly grew over the course of the game, but with Lieke Martens also looking doubtful by the end of the match, one wonders how fit the squad is.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Vivianne Miedema

Though one expects it from a player of Miedema’s calibre, she attacked the second half of the match with a renewed sense of vigour, setting up a number of opportunities for both herself and Roord.

PLAYER RATINGS

Netherlands: van Veenendaal 5, Wilms 6, van der Gragt 6, Nouwen 6, Janssen 6, Groenen 6, Roord 7, van de Donk 7, Spitse 7, Miedema 7, Martens 7. Subs: Beerensteyn 5, Pelova 6, van Domeselaar 7, Olislagers 6, /// Sweden: Lindahl 7, Ilestedt 6, Bjorn 6, Glas 6, Angeldahl 6, Seger 7, Andersson 7, Asllani 6, Hurtig 6, Rolfo 7. Subs: Blackstenius 6, Rytting Kaneryd 6, Bennison 6.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ VAN VEENENDAAL ALSO BEING ASSESSED

The medics are still checking the Dutch players involved in a collision, and keeper van Veenendaal was also involved and is being checked over. It looks like she accidentally took her teammates out as she came out to defend the free kick.

22’ VAN VEENENDAAL OFF!

And the Dutch keeper is coming off now, to be replaced by van Domeselaar. A pretty awful start for the reigning champs.

36’ GOAL! ANDERSSON SCORES FOR SWEDEN!

Almost from nowhere, Jonna Andersson taps the ball into the back of the net from close range to put Sweden 1-0 up.

45’ NETHERLANDS CAN'T CATCH A BREAK

Van de Donk shoots at the goal but fires over the bar, meanwhile Netherlands are forced to make another substitution as Aniek Nouwen hobbles off, to be replaced by Marisa Olislagers.

52’ GOAL! ROORD FINDS THE NET!

A wonderful low strike by Roord, slicing through the Swedish defence to find the net.

KEY STATS

No holders have ever lost their opening game in a women’s European Championship.

Sweden captain Caroline Seger is Europe’s most capped player, with 216 appearances for her country.

Tokyo 2020 (W) Netherlands v Zambia - As it happened 21/07/2021 AT 10:22