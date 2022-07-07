A historic occasion for Northern Ireland ended in a heavy 4-1 defeat as Kenny Shiels’ side were taken apart by Norway in their Euro 2022 Group A opener at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

After beating Ukraine in a two-legged play-off to qualify for their first-ever major tournament, Northern Ireland started with confidence and attacking intent against their illustrious opponents, two-time winners Norway. However, their early enthusiasm was blown away by a couple of goals as Norway took complete control of the game within the opening 13 minutes.

Manchester City wingback Julie Blakstad was afforded too much space down the left as she latched onto Guro Reitin’s reverse pass and stuck it past Jackie Burns at her near post.

If the first goal was forgivable, the second most certainly wasn’t as Northern Ireland’s attempt to play out from the back backfired horribly. Chloe McCarron was closed down by Frida Maanum, who continued her run to tap home Ada Hegerberg’s square pass. Caroline Graham Hansen added a third from the penalty spot in the 31st-minute after Nadene Caldwell’s clear handball was spotted by VAR.

Northern Ireland - boosted by the introduction of captain Melissa Callaghan, deemed not fit enough to start - were more adventurous in the second half and their reward was a moment to remember: a goal. Julie Nelson – on her 126th cap - making history as she headed past Guro Pettersen four minutes after the restart.

But any hopes of a comeback were quickly quashed just moments later when Chelsea attacker Reiten wrong-footed Burns with a smart curling free-kick, a goal that wrapped up the scoring. Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels will have been happy that his side were able to slow the pace of the game, effectively plugging the gaps, but he was dealt another blow when Simone Magill was forced off with a nasty knee injury.

Next up for Norway is a match at the home of Brighton and Hove Albion with hosts England, while Northern Ireland will be returning to St Mary's where they will be hoping to bounce back against Austria.

TALKING POINT - HISTORIC MOMENT FOR NI, AS NORWAY SEND OUT A STATEMENT

Having lost 6-0 in each of their qualifiers against Norway, it was always likely to be an uphill task for a Northern Ireland side delighted just to make the tournament. And so it proved, their illustrious opponents were simply too strong, as they sent out a statement to the competition favourites.

Kenny Shiels may have many questions about some of his side’s calamitous defending, but he will have been beaming with pride that his side created history with Northern Ireland’s first-ever goal at a major tournament. That the 37-year-old Nelson scored it made it even sweeter; when she first started her playing career, Northern Ireland didn’t even have a national women’s team, highlighting what an achievement qualifying for the Euros has been.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – GURO REITEN (NORWAY)

A performance of real class from the Chelsea forward. Dictated play in midfield with her clever range of passing, grabbing an assist and bagging a goal with a superb free-kick.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norway: Pettersen 6, Sonstevold 7, Thorisdottir 7, Mjelde 7, Engen 7, Hansen 7, Reiten 9*, Hegerberg 8, Eikeland 8, Blakstad 8, Maanum 8.. subs: Hansen 5, Bergsvand N/A, Josendal N/A, Risa 5, Saevik 6.

Northern Ireland: Burns 7, Vance 5, McFadden 5, Nelson 6, McCarron 5, Magill 5, Furness 5, Burrows 5, Wade 6, Caldwell 4, Magee 6.. subs: Callaghan 6, Holloway 5, Wilson N/A, K McGuinness 5, C McGuinness N/A

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - GOAL! NORWAY 1-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (JULIE BLAKSTAD): Norway have the lead! The worst possible start for Northern Ireland. Hegerberg spins into space in midfield and feeds Reiten, who switches the ball to the left. Blakstad has too much time and she beats Burns with a low shot at her near post.

13’ - GOAL! NORWAY 2-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (FRIDA MAANUM): It's a disaster for Northern Ireland as they concede a second goal in three minutes. It's such disappointing defending as well. The goalkeeper Burns plays it out to McCarron who is immediately closed down by Maanum. The ball breaks to Hegerberg who unselfishly squares it to Maanum and she slots it into an empty net.

31’ - GOAL! NORWAY 3-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (GRAHAM HANSEN, PEN): Graham Hansen puts the game beyond Northern Ireland's reach from the spot. Burns nearly got there though! It wasn't the most convincing of penalties.

49’ - GOAL! NORWAY 3-1 NORTHERN IRELAND (JULIE NELSON): Northern Ireland have their first-ever goal at a major tournament! There's an almighty scramble inside Norway's box as they try to clear Vance's corner. Furness reacts quickest, firing a cross across goal and Nelson heads home, the ball squirming under Pettersen. History is made!

54’ - GOAL! NORWAY 4-1 NORTHERN IRELAND (GURO REITEN): Too easy! Reiten curls the ball around the wall and Burns can't get across goal quickly enough to prevent her curling effort hit the back of the net. One step forward, two steps back for Northern Ireland.

KEY STAT

This was Northern Ireland’s first ever appearance at the UEFA Women’s European Championship tournament. It was the first time any nation has faced Norway in their first ever match at the tournament, with this Norway’s 37th game at the Euros.

