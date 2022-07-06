Spain defender Ona Batlle is relishing the prospect of full stadiums at Euro 2022, with the Manchester United full-back ready for a "very exciting" tournament.

England hosts the Euros for the first time since 2005 with ticket sales strong and many games sold out.

Sarina Wiegman's side kick off the tournament with a meeting with Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Batlle has spent her last two seasons in Manchester and is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere that England supporters should generate.

“The stadiums are going to be full in England. The people of Manchester United are top, but in England it is known historically that they love football." the 23-year-old told Eurosport in Spain.

"They are giving this European Championship a lot of hype. It is going to be super nice and very exciting to experience."

England's encounter with Austria is expected to break the attendance record for a women's game at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old guided her native Netherlands side to continental triumph in 2017, ending a run of six successive German triumphs.

Wiegman is yet to lose as England manger and Batlle, familiar with most of the squad from the Women's Super League (WSL), feels that they have "earned their respect".

"I see potential in England," Batlle suggested. "They have quality, very good players.

"They have earned their respect, they can play a good role."

Batlle joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020, departing the Spanish Primera Division.

Her ambitions are high under Marc Skinner, and believes that Spain could learn from the growth of the women's game in England.

"They are different leagues," Batlle explained of comparisons between the WSL and Primera Division. "One is more physical than the other.

"Yes, it is true that the facilities for fans in terms of visibility and television is easier in England, it is something that can be improved in Spain. But step by step and with professionalism will improve.

"[Manchester United] have been in the First Division for three years. If you see it that way, [the team] has been created recently and we are doing a good job.

"But I personally am very ambitious. I want to be among the best and surround myself with the best. We really want to be win trophies, leagues, cups. Our goal has to be to be there, in that top three.

"We have the capacity and players to achieve it."

Barcelona midfielder Putellas, winner of the Ballon d'Or last year, ruptured her ACL in training. Jennifer Hermoso, who has scored a record 45 goals for Spain, will also miss the tournament with a knee injury.

Jorge Vilda's side begin their Group B efforts against Finland at Stadium MK on Friday July 8.

