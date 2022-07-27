Germany will face England in the final of Euro 2022 after Alexandra Popp's double saw them edge France 2-1 at Stadium MK.

It was impossible to pick a favourite ahead of the match as both teams had looked unstoppable in their previous outings.

Germany had the edge in the early part of the contest, piling the pressure on France, with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin making some magnificent saves.

Popp was able to finally put Germany ahead in the 40th minute with a beautifully executed strike in the box.

The advantage was to be short-lived as Kadidiatou Diani looked to have scored a screamer. She deserved full credit, though it went down as an own goal as Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms had the final touch.

The second half was a more frantic affair with both sides enjoying periods of pressure. Both had chances, but it was Popp again, who found the net with a wonderfully executed header to score her sixth of the tournament, moving her level with England's Beth Mead as joint-top scorer.

The final takes place at Wembley on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - ARE GERMANY AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE?

This was a very different semi-final to the one between England and Sweden, and much more competitively fought. It will be interesting to see if England can bring the same energy against Germany as France did in this semi-final.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ALEXANDRA POPP

As is it could be anyone else. Scoring in her fifth consecutive match, Popp has been a huge part of this formidable German side. England will rightly fear her in the final.

PLAYER RATINGS

GERMANY: Frohms 6, Gwinn 6, Hendrich 7, Hegering 6, Rauch 6, Magull 7, Oberdorf 7, Dabritz 7, Huth 6, Popp 8, Brand 6, Subs. Lohmann 6, Dallmann 6, Wassmuth 6, Doorsoun 6

FRANCE: Peyraud-Magnin 7, Perisset 6, Mbock Bathy 6, Renard 7, Karchaoui 6, Bilbaut 6, Toletti 7, Geyoro 7, Diani 7, Malard 6, Cascarino 6. Subs. Mateo 6, Bacha 7, Sarr 5.

KEY MOMENTS

40’ GOAAAALLLLL - POPP PUTS GERMANY AHEAD!

The ball finds Alexandra Popp waiting in the area and she fires it in the back of the net to put Germany 1-0 up.

44’ GOALLLLL - OG FOR GERMANY OFF DIANI'S STRIKE

An absolute screamer from Diani hits the post and rebounds off Frohms to put France level. Diani deserves the credit but it will go down as an own goal.

76’ GOOOOOAAALLL - POPP PUTS GERMANY AHEAD AGAIN!

Alexandra Popp scores a second for Germany after ending a scrappy period of pressure as she heads the ball in the net.

77’ BUT WAIT! VAR WILL CONFIRM...

Popp is absolutely sure she's onside. VAR agrees. 2-1 to Germany.

KEY STATS

Germany have been involved in the final four of every edition of the tournament since 1989, with the exception of 2017.

Alexandra Popp is the first player to score in five consecutive matches at European Championships.

