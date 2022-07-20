Georgia Stanway says England's come-from-behind victory over Spain to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022 showed "the level we're at" - as her stunning strike in extra-time earned them a 2-1 win in Brighton.

Picking up the ball inside the opposition half, the midfielder drove at the opposition defence and as space opened up, she unleashed a rasping shot from long range past Sandra Panos.

Spain had taken the lead through Esther Gonzalez, but the goal woke England up and substitute Ella Toone's late goal in regular time forced an extra 30 minutes.

Buoyed by the return of head coach Sarina Wiegman after Covid, and back at the scene of their 8-0 win over Norway, England got the job done - sparking wild celebrations among the squad and in the stands.

"Unreal, that just shows the level that we’re at," Stanway told the BBC.

"We get a set back and we come back. Job done, we focus on the semis.

"I wasn’t too sure [if it was going to go in], it was definitely one to be proud of, I’ll remember today, like the other girls, we put in a massive, massive shift."

The victory received royal approval from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who tweeted "Great performance and comeback @Lionesses, brilliant team effort! On to the #WEURO2022 semis. W" - the sign off appearing to come from Prince William, the president of the Football Association.

To have a shot at playing in front of a sold out Wembley in the final, England will first have to beat either Sweden or Belgium in Sheffield on Tuesday - with those sides facing-off on Thursday.

England have momentum on their side, and will be hoping the home support can carry them to a first ever women's major tournament title.

