Germany made it a perfect three wins from three in Group B of Euro 2022 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Finland.

The eight-time champions of this tournament dominated the first half, with Alex Popp twice going close before Sophia Kleinherne headed Germany in front from close range.

In the second half their relentless pressure eventually paid off, with Alex Popp and Nicole Anyomi adding a goal each.

Germany had already qualified from the group before tonight and will now face Austria in the quarter-finals in Brentford on Thursday.

TALKING POINT - Can Germany make it nine?

They’ve won eight out of the ten Euros they’ve qualified for; so far in England they’ve hit nine goals without reply in the tournament’s toughest group and could be on course for a ninth title.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team look to have at all. They’re rock solid at the back, have attacking threat from their full-backs, the ability to control midfield, a vibrant and constantly moving front three and a deep bench to freshen up the team with. In Popp, who missed the last two European Championships through injury, they have an in-form striker that has scored in every game so far.

It was only a fortnight ago that they weren't considered among the core of favourites for the title by many in the know, but never write off Germany. It’s a cliché as old as time, but it looks truer than it’s even been here at Euro 2022.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – KLARA BUHL (GERMANY)

There were some high-octane performances tonight from Popp and right-back Giulia Gwinn, but no one carried such a constant threat for Germany as Klara Buhl. Her ball-carrying ability and pace allowed her to cut in from the left or switch across to the right on a whim, and it was a mercy for Finland when she was withdrawn midway through the second half.

PLAYER RATINGS

Finland (4-4-2): Talaslahti 6; Heroum 5, Pikkujamsa 5, Kuikka 6, Koivisto 5; Engman 6, Alanen 5, Summanen 7, Kollanen ; Sallstrom 6, Kemppi 5

SUBS: Auvinen 6, Oling 6, Sainio 6, Ahtinen 6, Rantanen 6

Germany (4-3-3): Frohms 6; Gwinn 7, Doorsoun 6 Hegering 7, Kleinherne 7; Dabritz 7, Lattwein 6, Dallmann 7; Huth 6, Popp 7, Buhl 8

SUBS: Anyomi 7, Hendrich 7, Wassmuth 6, Brand 6, Freigang 6

KEY MOMENTS

27’ CLOSE! Dabritz is the latest to get in on the right of the Finnish area. Her cross to the front post is latched onto by Popp, who pokes it just wide of goal from six yards out.

28’ SO CLOSE! Hegering has a yahoo from 25 yards out. It's drifting wide, but Popp gets the faintest of glancing headers and sends it inches wide of the far post!

40’ GOAL! FINLAND 0 GERMANY 1 (KLEINHERNE 40) This is a beauty! Huth reverses a lovely pass to Gwinn just inside the area on the right. Gwinn stands up a cross into the six-yard box, where Kleinherne is waiting to nod a simple header into the corner.

48’ GOAL! FINLAND 0 GERMANY 2 (POPP 48) It's another cross from the right, and another German goal ensues. The substitutes combine as Anyomi slips it to Hendrich on the wing. She fires it to the back post where Popp thumps a downward header through Talsaslahti and into the net.

63’ GOAL! FINLAND 0 GERMANY 3 (ANYOMI 63) This could get messy for Finland. Hendrich finds Dallman in the left of the area; her low cross is only cleared to Anyomi on the edge of the area. Anyomi turns smartly past Alanen before drilling a low bobbler past Talaslahti.

KEY STATS

Alex Popp became the first player to score in every group phase match for Germany at the Euros.

