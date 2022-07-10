France got their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 campaign off to the perfect start at the New York Stadium in Rotherham as Corinne Diacre’s side put aside their pre-tournament troubles to thrash Italy 5-1 in their opening game in Group D.

Les Bleues had previously never been beyond the quarter-final of this tournament, and came into the competition as one of the favourites.

Despite that, it was Italy who should’ve been ahead early on, but Barbara Bonansea’s effort was well saved by the outstretched leg of Pauline Peyraud Magnin in the France goal.

Unfortunately for the Azzurre, that was as good as it got for them in the first period, Les Bleues made the most of Italy’s narrow shape and poor defensive structure. They took the lead in the 9th minute, as Grace Geyoro punished Italy captain Sara Gama’s failed clearance to score an easy tap-in.

France doubled their lead just two minutes later, as yet another mistake from the Italians - this time a poor punch from goalkeeper Laura Giulani - allowed Marie-Antoinette Katoto to score an easy tap-in from close range.

Then, Delphine Cascarino scored one of the goals of the tournament so far to put her nation 3-0 up in the 38th minute. The left-sided attacker cut inside on her favoured left foot, before lashing in a low powerful strike into the bottom corner.

Geyoro then put France 4-0 up two minutes later courtesy of an easy tap-in, as Giuliani made yet another goalkeeping error to wrongly rush off her line.

The French star then sealed a stunning hat-trick to put her country 5-0 up before half-time, once again finishing well from inside the box following a neat cut-back from Sandie Toletti.

Italy understandably went more defensive in the second half, and even found a late consolation goal, as substitute Martina Piemonte latched onto a deep cross to head in at the back post.

The result means France top Group D, and Les Bleues next face Belgium on Thursday.

