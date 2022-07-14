France and PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto has suffered a knee injury during her team's Euro 2022 match against Belgium plunging one of the favourites to win the trophy into uncertainty just two matches into the tournament.

Katoto went down early in the match at Rotherham's New York Stadium. After receiving strapping on the field, she was withdrawn and later shown sitting on the bench with ice on her knee.

France's number nine began the match with heavy strapping on her knee, and collapsed to the ground with no other players around her in the 14th minute as she raced forward in support of a French attack.

Katoto was in evident pain and covered her face with her shirt as her team mates offered support and medical staff gave treatment.

According to L'Equipe, Katoto suffered the initial injury in training yesterday, following a collision with team-mate Eve Persiset.

The fact that she did not immediately leave for hospital and was able to walk off the pitch will encourage the French management team.

The 23-year-old was expected to be one of the tournament's best and most influential players, and her absence - should it be prolonged - will undoubtedly weaken Les Bleues.

Shortly after being withdrawn, Belgium scored an equalising goal though France restored their lead before half-time.

Before the tournament, Katoto was unequivocal in her confidence in France's status as tournament favourites. Speaking to L'Equipe, she said "France always has been, whatever the competition. We’re a big nation, so it would be a lie to say we’re not favourites."

France entered the tournament on a 13-match winning streak, which featured thrashings of 10-0 handed to Greece and 11-0 dealt out to Estonia.

They added a 14th win against Italy in the opening match of the tournament with a 5-0 hammering.

Without Katoto though, the likes of the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, and Germany will likely see their chances of success improve.

After a difficult beginning to life with the national team, including being omitted from the squad for the World Cup on home soil in 2019, Katoto has more recently become an ever-present. Her relationship with manager Corinne Diacre has improved after a beginning described by L'Equipe as "cold".

Katoto is PSG's all-time leading goalscorer with 108 goals in 113 appearances for her club and a top candidate to win this year's Ballon d'Or after another brilliant season for the Parisiens.

With 26 goals in 31 international appearances, Katoto may also have her eyes set on becoming France's all-time leading scorer in time but she is still far behind Eugénie Le Sommer with 86.

