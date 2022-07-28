Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf said "I don’t think it gets any better" than a Euro 2022 final against England.

Speaking after the game, Oberdorf said: "I don't think it gets any better. I think before the tournament we all hoped that we would get to the final and now it's against England.

"I think the whole stadium will be against us, so we will have to soak up that atmosphere and turn it into energy.

“And then we will try to get our intensity as high as we have done in the last few games and throw everything into it again."

Oberdorf continued, paying tribute to Popp: "Slowly we are running out of words to describe her.

"She's an absolute beast up front. She is simply so important for the team. She's the leader that the team needs, and she was already that, even when she was sitting on the bench. She was always there.

“She makes so many runs for the team, she holds up so many balls, and then obviously there are the two goals."

Goalkeeper Merle Frohms agreed, saying: "It's unbelievable what 'Poppy' has pulled off, it's difficult to put it into words.

"She's simply carrying the whole team with her euphoria and her unbelievable will to score these goals. She works so unbelievably hard for this team and it's just contagious."

