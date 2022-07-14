Italy kept their Euro 2022 hopes alive thanks to Valentina Bergamaschi's second half equaliser against Iceland.

After their 5-1 reverse in the opener against France, Italy had another terrible start when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir bundled home Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir's long throw inside three minutes.

Ad

Le Azzurre came out a different side after the break and got a deserved equaliser when Bergamaschi turned home Barbara Bonansea's pull back.

Euro 2022 Geyoro scores first-half hat-trick as France hit five past lacklustre Italy 10/07/2022 AT 18:29

Bonansea came the closest to giving Italy further reward for their second half dominance when her effort was tipped onto the post by Sandra Sigurdardottir 17 minutes from time.

Iceland have two points from as many games while Italy just have one and must beat Belgium in their final match to have a chance of reaching the last eight.

TALKING POINT

Game turns on the hour mark - Although Italy dominated the second half, Iceland had chances to put the game beyond their opponents. Most notably, just minutes after coming onto the field, the ball dropped for Alexandra Johannesdottir in the area but she shot just wide of the goal. Within a minute, the ball was at the other end and Bonansea laid the ball on a plate for Bergamaschi to slot home. Italy may feel they should have made their pressure pay in the last half an hour but had they gone 2-0 at this point their tournament would have certainly been over.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Sandra Sigurdardottir (Iceland) - The Icelandic stopper made five saves during the game and probably made a similar number of claims from crosses under pressure. Though Iceland could easily have been two goals ahead on the hour mark, from that point onwards it was mostly all Italy and but for their goalkeeper they would not have claimed a point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Giuliani 7; Di Guglielmo 6, Gama 6, Linari 6, Boattin 7; Bergarnaschi 7, Simonetti 7, Rosucci 6, Caruso 6; Piemonte 6, Giactini 6.

Subs: Bonansea 7, Girelli 6, Bartoli 6, Sabatinio 6.

Iceland: Sigurdardottir 8*; Vidarsdottir 6, Arnardottir 6, Viggisdottir 6, Gisladottir 6; GY Jonsdottir 6, Brynjarsdottir 6, Gunnarsdottir 7; SJ Jonsdottir 7, Thorvalldottir 6, Vilhjalmsdottir 7.

Subs: Johannesdottir 6, Albertsdottir 6, Gudmundsdottir 6, Magnusdottir 6, Gunnlaugsdottir 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3' GOAL FOR ICELAND! Iceland are in front. A long throw from Jonsdottir pinballs in the box before Vilhjalmsdottir races onto the ball and volleys into the net.

61' SO CLOSE FROM JOHANNESDOTTIR The ball drops to the substitute from the free kick but her effort squeaks just wide.

61' GOAL FOR ITALY! Bonansea at the second attempt pulls back into the danger area and Bergamaschi side-foots home to bring her country level.

73' OFF THE POST! Bonansea won the ball with a slide tackle in the box and then shoots low and hard towards the corner but the keeper tips the ball onto the post.

74' JUST WIDE FROM SIMONETTI Twice in just under a minute Italy are inches from taking the lead. This time narrowly avoiding the target.

KEY STAT

Euro 2022 Vanhaevermaet penalty rescues draw for Red Flames in Group D opener 10/07/2022 AT 15:17