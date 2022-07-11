Euro / Matchday 2
St. Mary's Stadium / 11.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/austria-w/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/northern-ireland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Northern Ireland
    Live Updates

    Austria Women v Northern Ireland Women live updates - latest from Euro 2022 Group A Clash

    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 11/07/2022 at 18:08 GMT
    19:08
    THAT'S ALL FOR NOW
    That's us done for this Austria vs Northern Ireland clash. Stick with us for the England game, but for now, thanks for joining us!
    19:07
    18:55
    WHAT IT MEANS
    These two teams are in Group A, England's group, and Austria now move level with England and Norway, who meet later, on three points. Northern Ireland on the other hand have lost their opening two matches
    90+4'
    FULL-TIME: AUSTRIA 2-0 NORTHERN IRELAND
    There's the full-time whistle, and the score is a fair reflection of the game. Austria dominated possession and territory, with those goals at either end of the match securing a vital three points
    90+4'
    BURNS SAVES AGAIN
    Good hands from the 'keeper to deny a fierce Feiersinger strike
    90+2'
    AUSTRIA STREAMING FORWARD
    Despite the score, Austria aren't sitting back. They nearly grab another as Puntigam has a shot deflected wide
    90+1'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    We've got four minutes added on
    88'
    Live comment icon
    Katharina Naschenweng
    Goal
    Katharina Naschenweng
    Austria (W)
    Austria (W)
    Goals1
    On target2
    Wide1
    GOAL! AUSTRIA 2-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (NASCHENWENG)
    And there's the three points wrapped up. Magee misjudges a ball over the top, it falls to Naschweng and the substitute finishes brilliantly
    88'
    CLOSE TO A SECOND!
    Feiersinger picks up possession after Dunst's shot is blocked and has Burns worried as she fires just over the bar
    85'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE NORTHERN IRELAND CHANCE
    Meanwhile Caitlin McGuinness and Louise McDaniel are on for the Green and White Army. Julie Nelson and Marissa Callaghan come off
    Julie Nelson
    Off
    Julie Nelson
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Free Kicks3
    Louise McDaniel
    On
    Louise McDaniel
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Northern Ireland (W)
    84'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER AUSTRIA CHANGE
    So here's another substitute for Austria. The lively Billa comes off, with Lisa Makas replacing her
    Nicole Billa
    Off
    Nicole Billa
    Austria (W)
    Austria (W)
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Offsides3
    Lisa Makas
    On
    Lisa Makas
    Austria (W)
    Austria (W)
    80'
    Live comment icon
    NORTHERN IRELAND SUB
    Joely Andrews is on for Kenny Shiels' side, and so is Emily Wilson. McGuinness and Furness make way
    Kirsty McGuinness
    Off
    Kirsty McGuinness
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Northern Ireland (W)
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Emily Wilson
    On
    Emily Wilson
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Northern Ireland (W)
    75'
    NASCHENWENG SHOT SAVED
    And Naschenweng's first involvement sees her test Burns with a low 25-yard drive that is an easy save
    73'
    Live comment icon
    AND A CHANGE FOR AUSTRIA
    And Austria's third change sees Katharina Naschenweng replace Hickelsberger-Fuller
    Julia Hickelsberger-Füller
    Off
    Julia Hickelsberger-Füller
    Austria (W)
    Austria (W)
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Katharina Naschenweng
    On
    Katharina Naschenweng
    Austria (W)
    Austria (W)
    71'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTES TIME
    Each manager decided to make a change as we have our second drinks break. Rebecca McKenna is off for Northern Ireland. She's replaced by Abbie Magee
    Rebecca McKenna
    Off
    Rebecca McKenna
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Abbie Magee
    On
    Abbie Magee
    Northern Ireland (W)
    Northern Ireland (W)
    71'
    McGUINNESS CROSSES FROM DEEP
    This is much, much better from Northern Ireland. There's some frustration as McGuinness' cross from deep goes straight to the 'keeper, but they're looking more threatening
    69'
    NORTHERN IRELAND PUSHING
    The Green and White Army have arguably their best spell of the match, and it ends with a looping cross that Rachel Furness heads onto the roof of the net
    66'
    WENNINGER DOWN INJURED
    Carina Wenninger, wearing the captain's armband in the second half for Austria, is off the field with a bleeding nose. She seems to be suggesting she was punched in the face
    64'
    DUNST COMES CLOSE
    She's been the best attacking outlet on the pitch for Austria, and Dunst forces another save as she chests the ball down and fires goalwards. It should be an elementary stop for Burns, but she fumbles the ball over the bar