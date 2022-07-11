Euro / Matchday 2
St. Mary's Stadium / 11.07.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Austria Women v Northern Ireland Women live updates - latest from Euro 2022 Group A Clash
- All
- Highlights
19:08
THAT'S ALL FOR NOW
That's us done for this Austria vs Northern Ireland clash. Stick with us for the England game, but for now, thanks for joining us!
19:07
ENGLAND COMING UP
And don't forget, we've got full coverage of England's crunch game against Norway coming up. A win could be enough to put the Lionesses through. Coverage starts shortly
A ‘great conversation to have’ – White discusses England’s all-white kit and periods
19:06
FULL REPORT
Miss any of the action? Catch up on our full report of Austria's 2-0 win over Northern Ireland here
Austria too strong for Northern Ireland
18:55
WHAT IT MEANS
These two teams are in Group A, England's group, and Austria now move level with England and Norway, who meet later, on three points. Northern Ireland on the other hand have lost their opening two matches
90+4'
FULL-TIME: AUSTRIA 2-0 NORTHERN IRELAND
There's the full-time whistle, and the score is a fair reflection of the game. Austria dominated possession and territory, with those goals at either end of the match securing a vital three points
90+4'
BURNS SAVES AGAIN
Good hands from the 'keeper to deny a fierce Feiersinger strike
90+2'
AUSTRIA STREAMING FORWARD
Despite the score, Austria aren't sitting back. They nearly grab another as Puntigam has a shot deflected wide
90+1'
INTO ADDED TIME
We've got four minutes added on
88'
Goal
Katharina Naschenweng
Austria (W)
Goals1
On target2
Wide1
GOAL! AUSTRIA 2-0 NORTHERN IRELAND (NASCHENWENG)
And there's the three points wrapped up. Magee misjudges a ball over the top, it falls to Naschweng and the substitute finishes brilliantly
88'
CLOSE TO A SECOND!
Feiersinger picks up possession after Dunst's shot is blocked and has Burns worried as she fires just over the bar
85'
DOUBLE NORTHERN IRELAND CHANCE
Meanwhile Caitlin McGuinness and Louise McDaniel are on for the Green and White Army. Julie Nelson and Marissa Callaghan come off
Off
Julie Nelson
Northern Ireland (W)
Free Kicks3
On
Louise McDaniel
Northern Ireland (W)
84'
ANOTHER AUSTRIA CHANGE
So here's another substitute for Austria. The lively Billa comes off, with Lisa Makas replacing her
Off
Nicole Billa
Austria (W)
Fouls1
Wide1
Offsides3
On
Lisa Makas
Austria (W)
80'
NORTHERN IRELAND SUB
Joely Andrews is on for Kenny Shiels' side, and so is Emily Wilson. McGuinness and Furness make way
Off
Kirsty McGuinness
Northern Ireland (W)
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Emily Wilson
Northern Ireland (W)
75'
NASCHENWENG SHOT SAVED
And Naschenweng's first involvement sees her test Burns with a low 25-yard drive that is an easy save
73'
AND A CHANGE FOR AUSTRIA
And Austria's third change sees Katharina Naschenweng replace Hickelsberger-Fuller
Off
Julia Hickelsberger-Füller
Austria (W)
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Katharina Naschenweng
Austria (W)
71'
SUBSTITUTES TIME
Each manager decided to make a change as we have our second drinks break. Rebecca McKenna is off for Northern Ireland. She's replaced by Abbie Magee
Off
Rebecca McKenna
Northern Ireland (W)
On
Abbie Magee
Northern Ireland (W)
71'
McGUINNESS CROSSES FROM DEEP
This is much, much better from Northern Ireland. There's some frustration as McGuinness' cross from deep goes straight to the 'keeper, but they're looking more threatening
69'
NORTHERN IRELAND PUSHING
The Green and White Army have arguably their best spell of the match, and it ends with a looping cross that Rachel Furness heads onto the roof of the net
66'
WENNINGER DOWN INJURED
Carina Wenninger, wearing the captain's armband in the second half for Austria, is off the field with a bleeding nose. She seems to be suggesting she was punched in the face
64'
DUNST COMES CLOSE
She's been the best attacking outlet on the pitch for Austria, and Dunst forces another save as she chests the ball down and fires goalwards. It should be an elementary stop for Burns, but she fumbles the ball over the bar