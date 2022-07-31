Euro 2022 final - England v Germany: live updates as Lionesses look to finally end 56 years of pain
Euro / Final
Wembley / 31.07.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: ENGLAND 0-0 GERMANY
The game has ebbed and flowed at times but England started and finished the half strongly but couldn't find a way past Frohms.
44'
NO BOOKING
Stanway - already on a yellow card - commits a clumsy foul on Brand, giving the referee a decision to make. Thankfully, for England, the official keeps her cards in her pocket.
42'
NO PENALTY
Stronger appeals for an England penalty this time as Hegering tackles Bronze strongly inside the box, but the referee deems that is fair.
41'
YELLOW CARD
Rauch is struggling to deal with Mead and now she will be walking on eggshells as the Germany full-back is booked for clattering into the England midfielder.
Yellow card
Felicitas Rauch
Germany (W)
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
Corners1
38'
HUGE CHANCE FOR ENGLAND!
That was nearly the moment! It was certainly the Lionesses' best chance as Mead sprints to the by-line, looks up and picks out White in space. Her first-time shot rises agonisingly over the bar with the goalkeeper at full stretch!
36'
SOFT FOUL
Daly wins a cheap foul from Gwinn in midfield, drawing huge cheers from the England supporters inside Wembley.
34'
AUTHORITATIVE GOALKEEPING
Gwinn is searching for Schuller with a teasing cross but Earps is quickly off her line to relieve the pressure on England.
32'
A RARE LULL IN THE GAME
A rare lull in the game as the teams take a moment to collect their respective breath. It has been relentless so far.
28'
NO HANDBALL
England are half-heartedly appealing for a spot-kick at the opposite end after Stanway's shot was blocked. There wasn't a handball though.
27'
VAR CHECK
Wembley is silenced as VAR checks for a potential handball during that melee. And after a moment you can hear a collective sigh of relief as the referee signals for play to resume.
25'
OFF THE LINE!
Somehow England survive! A corner delivery from Magull causes absolute chaos, there's bodies everywhere, Williamson hacks it off the line before Earps smothers.
24'
YELLOW CARD
Two bookings in two minutes for England as White is cautioned for dissent.
Yellow card
Ellen White
England (W)
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
23'
YELLOW CARD
Stanway is the first player to be booked as she commits a cynical foul on Dabritz.
Yellow card
Georgia Stanway
England (W)
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
21'
ENGLAND NEED A GOAL
England have already won four corners to Germany's one. When on top against a top-class opponent like Germany, you must take your chances when they come around. If the Lionesses aren't able to take advantage of their current dominance, it may well come back to haunt them.
19'
SAVE!
Mead delivers her corner deep, picking out the head of Bronze. Her effort is straight at Frohms, who make a comfortable save.
18'
TEASING CROSS
Hemp gets plenty of curl in her free-kick delivery but Germany deal with it, even if they are forced to concede a corner.
17'
FREE-KICK TO ENGLAND
Rauch sticks out a foot, tripping Mead and conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area.
Image credit: Getty Images