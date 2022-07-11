Advertisement
England v Norway live updates - latest from Group A clash in Euro 2022
19:33
KIRBY TALK
'Start Fran Kirby!'
19:30
A TEST, A REAL TEST
Both of these teams will be jonesing to win this one. Whoever does should go on to win the group, and with Spain and Germany hot favourites to emerge from Group B a tough quarter-final awaits the qualifiers from this group however it pans out.
The home side are the favourites, but Norway - twice champions in this competition, four times runners-up - are a serious opponent. This should be a belter.
19:25
TEAM NEWS
It's as you were for England, as Sarina Wiegman sends out the same team that beat Austria last week. Norway on the other hand mix it up a bit, as Tuva Hansen, Vilde Boe Risa and Karina Saevik come into the side.
19:19
19:17
19:16
GOOD EVENING
Welcome to live coverage of England versus Norway in Group A of Euro 2022.
The ante goes up in Euro 2022 tonight as the second round of group phase matches begins here in Brighton. England and Norway both won their opening games last week – England narrowly, Norway emphatically – so tonight is the chance for one of these teams to take command of Group A.
Team news from the Brighton and Hove Community Stadium incoming shortly.