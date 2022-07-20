England v Spain LIVE: Lionesses take the lead in extra-time during quarter-final show down.
Euro / Matchday 1
Amex Stadium / 20.07.2022
THANK YOU FOR HANGING OUT WITH US TONIGHT!
Stanway screamer in extra-time sends England into semi-finals
FT
CONGRATULATIONS ENGLAND!
WHAT.A.GAME.
120'+4'
THAT'S THE WHISTLE!!!!!
England are through to the semi-finals of the Women's Euro 2022, and Sarina Wiegman is having a LOVELY time, right now.
120'+2
GREENWOOD FOULED
That was a reckless tackle as Alex Greenwood takes a boot to the face. England will make the most of it, nonetheless, as we make our way through four minutes of added time.
116'
SUBSTITUTION FOR ENGLAND
Nikita Parris is coming on now, as is Jill Scott - an absolute England legend. Keira Walsh is coming off, which isn't great as a fairly last-minute sub, herself. Lauren Hemp also makes way.
113'
COME ON ENGLAND!
We just.need.to.hang.on.in.there. for another seven minutes. Everyone looks knackered, cramps are setting in - a lot can happen in seven minutes.
106'
IS NOW THE TIME TO SAY...
I don't like the font on the back of those England shirts? Anyway, we're back under way here - the final half of extra-time.
105'
TENSE AS ANYTHING
This looks to me like the bit where people start making mistakes, but England are 2-1 up and 15 minutes away from the semi-final, as we finish the first half of extra-time.
100'
SUBSTITUTION FOR SPAIN
Caldentay off, Sarriegi on.
96'
GOOOOOAAAALLLLL! A SCREAMER FOR STANWAY!
An absolute belter there from Georgia Stanway who strikes from just outside the area and whips the ball into the net. Beautiful goal.
95'
ENGLAND LOOK LIKE THEY MEAN BUSINESS
The Lionesses are enjoying a period of pressing forward and keeping possession now, and I'm here for it. These subs have really shaken up the game - again.
ET
U OK HUN?
Not really, no.
ET
RUSSO MAKES A HUGE IMPACT
She has been very impressive in this tournament - certainly these fans think so!
90'+5
THERE'S THE WHISTLE!
And now to extra-time. We are 1-1 after 90 minutes, and will play another 30 here in Brighton.
90'+1
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME TO PLAY
Can England wrap it up? They seem energised now.
90'
GO ON THEN !
Here it is again.
88'
SCENES!!!
Rodriguez, the Spanish substitute goalie, just got a yellow card FROM THE BENCH for getting lairy about the lack of reprimand for a very normal challenge against Paredes.
87'
SPAIN AREN'T HAPPY
They think Paredes was fouled, ALAS, that was a pretty standard challenge.
84'
GOAL!!!!!! ELLA TOOOOOOOONE!
Ella Toone gives England a fighting chance! THE CROWD GOES WILD - ELLA TOOOOOOOOOONE!
82'
SUBSTITUTION FOR ENGLAND!
Alex Greenwood on, Rachel Daly off, now.