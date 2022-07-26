England v Sweden live updates - latest Euro 2022 score in first semi-final

Euro / Semifinal
Bramall Lane / 26.07.2022
England
Completed
4
0
Sweden
    Live
    Live Updates
    Updated 26/07/2022 at 20:49 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    IT'S ALL OVER
    After some shaky moments early on, England have blown Sweden away here and reached the final at Wembley.
    90+2'
    AMBITIOUS
    Kelly has a yahoo from all of 35 yards. A decent hit, but straight at Lindahl.
    90'
    SO CLOSE!
    Hemp clips in a delicious ball to the back post, where Russo arrives and misses it by millimetres. Any contact was a certain goal.
    We'll have a minimum of three more minutes.
    86'
    THREE ENGLAND CHANGES
    Kelly, Scott and Greenwood come on for Mead, Stanway and Daly.
    85'
    MELLOW YELLOW
    Stanway flattens Bennison and is booked.
    83'
    A LULL
    Hemp is getting treatment here. While she does, take a look at this from Russo.
    81'
    SLICE!
    Toone crosses from the right, and Bjorn shanks her clearance over Lindahl and onto the roof of the net.
    79'
    CHANGE
    Toone replaces Kirby, who gets a standing ovation.
    76'
    GOAL! ENGLAND 4 (KIRBY 76) SWEDEN 0
    She's earned this. The outstanding Kirby runs on to a ball that splits the centre backs. She chips it from the edge, and Lindahl gets hands to it but can't stop it clearing her and drifting into the bottom corner!
    76'
    TWO CHANGES
    Hurtig and Benisson replace Blackstenius and Sembrant.
    73'
    YELLOW CARD
    Bjorn is booked for wiping out Stanway as England threaten to break away.
    Sweden look gone here. It feels like an aeon ago now, but they created three decent chances between England's second and third goals and if any one of them had gone in we'd be in for some finish here. As it stands, it's turning into a procession. Margins and all that.
    71'
    TAKE A MINUTE FOLKS
    I know I just did. In a semi-final of a major international tournament!
    68'
    GOAL! ENGLAND 3 (RUSSO 68) SWEDEN 0
    Oh my days, this is sensational! England carve Sweden open through the left of their area. Kirby pulls it back to Russo, who has an open look from twelve yards out and puts it straight at Lindahl. The loose ball goes to the right and Russo runs to it, before back-heeling the ball through the legs of Lindahl and into the net. The cheek! The class!
    67'
    BRILLIANT FROM HEMP
    She takes the scenic route around Sembrant, and fires a brilliant cross through the six yard box and out the other side.
    65'
    EXCELLENT SAVE!
    Asllani tries to run Daly, and forces another corner for Sweden. Andersson whips it in, England scramble clear, and Sweden lump it back in to Blackstenius. She shanks her finish a touch but it's looping in, until Earps climbs and tips it over the bar at full stretch! That's brilliant from England's number one.
    63'
    CORNER
    Sweden swing another one in, targeting Earps again, but the ball from Asllani crahses into the side-netting.
    60'
    NO RISK STUFF
    England are taking precisely zero chances with any ball within 30 yards of their goal now. It's a dangerous lead, the old 2-0, as people often say. England won't want to sit on it too much.
    57'
    WHAT AN INTRODUCTION
    Russo replaces White, and what a way to enter the game! She powers down the right immediately and bullets a cross to Hemp at the back post. Hemp gets under her shot completely, and clips it off the top of the bar and over! That was this semi-final over if it went in, surely.
    56'
    CHANCE!
    They've had a couple of looks here, Sweden. Blackstenius this time glances a difficult header wide from six yards out.
    56'
    THAT GOAL
    Here it is; Hemp was just onside as Bronze connected with that header.