England v Sweden live updates - latest Euro 2022 score in first semi-final
Euro / Semifinal
Bramall Lane / 26.07.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
IT'S ALL OVER
After some shaky moments early on, England have blown Sweden away here and reached the final at Wembley.
90+2'
AMBITIOUS
Kelly has a yahoo from all of 35 yards. A decent hit, but straight at Lindahl.
90'
SO CLOSE!
Hemp clips in a delicious ball to the back post, where Russo arrives and misses it by millimetres. Any contact was a certain goal.
We'll have a minimum of three more minutes.
86'
THREE ENGLAND CHANGES
Kelly, Scott and Greenwood come on for Mead, Stanway and Daly.
85'
MELLOW YELLOW
Stanway flattens Bennison and is booked.
Yellow card
Georgia Stanway
England (W)
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against4
83'
A LULL
Hemp is getting treatment here. While she does, take a look at this from Russo.
81'
SLICE!
Toone crosses from the right, and Bjorn shanks her clearance over Lindahl and onto the roof of the net.
79'
CHANGE
Toone replaces Kirby, who gets a standing ovation.
76'
Goal
Francesca Kirby
England (W)
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
GOAL! ENGLAND 4 (KIRBY 76) SWEDEN 0
She's earned this. The outstanding Kirby runs on to a ball that splits the centre backs. She chips it from the edge, and Lindahl gets hands to it but can't stop it clearing her and drifting into the bottom corner!
76'
TWO CHANGES
Hurtig and Benisson replace Blackstenius and Sembrant.
73'
YELLOW CARD
Bjorn is booked for wiping out Stanway as England threaten to break away.
Sweden look gone here. It feels like an aeon ago now, but they created three decent chances between England's second and third goals and if any one of them had gone in we'd be in for some finish here. As it stands, it's turning into a procession. Margins and all that.
Yellow card
Nathalie Björn
Sweden (W)
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against1
71'
TAKE A MINUTE FOLKS
I know I just did. In a semi-final of a major international tournament!
68'
Goal
Alessia Russo
England (W)
Goals1
On target2
GOAL! ENGLAND 3 (RUSSO 68) SWEDEN 0
Oh my days, this is sensational! England carve Sweden open through the left of their area. Kirby pulls it back to Russo, who has an open look from twelve yards out and puts it straight at Lindahl. The loose ball goes to the right and Russo runs to it, before back-heeling the ball through the legs of Lindahl and into the net. The cheek! The class!
67'
BRILLIANT FROM HEMP
She takes the scenic route around Sembrant, and fires a brilliant cross through the six yard box and out the other side.
65'
EXCELLENT SAVE!
Asllani tries to run Daly, and forces another corner for Sweden. Andersson whips it in, England scramble clear, and Sweden lump it back in to Blackstenius. She shanks her finish a touch but it's looping in, until Earps climbs and tips it over the bar at full stretch! That's brilliant from England's number one.
63'
CORNER
Sweden swing another one in, targeting Earps again, but the ball from Asllani crahses into the side-netting.
60'
NO RISK STUFF
England are taking precisely zero chances with any ball within 30 yards of their goal now. It's a dangerous lead, the old 2-0, as people often say. England won't want to sit on it too much.
57'
WHAT AN INTRODUCTION
Russo replaces White, and what a way to enter the game! She powers down the right immediately and bullets a cross to Hemp at the back post. Hemp gets under her shot completely, and clips it off the top of the bar and over! That was this semi-final over if it went in, surely.
Off
Ellen White
England (W)
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Alessia Russo
England (W)
56'
CHANCE!
They've had a couple of looks here, Sweden. Blackstenius this time glances a difficult header wide from six yards out.
56'
THAT GOAL
Here it is; Hemp was just onside as Bronze connected with that header.