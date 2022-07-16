Euro / Matchday 3
Stadium MK / 16.07.2022
Finland v Germany live updates - latest from Euro 2022, with Group B winners Germany in action
45'
GREAT RUN
Buhl dazzles again, picking the ball up on the left, cutting in lazily and lashing a shot at goal. It drifts, hits the corner flag and stays in; Germany eventually get the ball to Dabritz at the back post, who sends an awkward header wide of goal.
43'
GREAT GOAL
It's no surprise that Germany's goal came through the right channel, they've been making hay down there. That's seven goals in the tournament for them now, with none conceded as yet.
40'
Goal
Sophia Kleinherne
Germany (W)
GOAL! FINLAND 0 GERMANY 1 (KLEINHERNE 40)
This is a beauty! Huth reverses a lovely pass to Gwinn just inside the area on the right. Gwinn stands up a cross into the six-yard box, where Kleinherne is waiting to nod a simple header into the corner.
38'
DALLMAN SHOOTS
Finland are getting the breaks with the loose balls here, as a shot from Dallman rattles around the area before trickling into the hands of Talaslahti again.
37'
BUHL RULES
She goes on another sortie, rolling one defender on the left wing and charging 40 yards into the area. Buhl's cross is too close to Talaslahti though, and is easily gathered.
34'
LULL
Gwinn is having treatment, so both sets of players take the opportunity to gulp some water. Elsewhere in the group, it's still goalless between Spain and Denmark.
32'
CHANCE FOR FINLAND
They find a rare break and it's three on two. Engman switches a lovely ball to Sallstrom, who is free on the left of the area. Her first touch is poor though, and Doursoon gets the tackle in before she can shoot.
30'
QUICK BREAK
Dallman ploughs through the middle, pushing the Finnish defence back to their own area. She lays it to the right where Huth gathers and shoots, but it's straight at Talaslahti.
28'
SO CLOSE!
Hegering has a yahoo from 25 yards out. It's drifting wide, but Popp gets the faintest of glancing headers and sends it inches wide of the far post!
27'
CLOSE!
Dabritz is the latest to get in on the right of the Finnish area. Her cross to the front post is latched onto by Popp, who pokes it just wide of goal from six yards out.
25'
MEGGED!
Glorious play, this. Summanen gets to a loose ball first in the Finnish half, poking it through the legs of Lattwein before launching a brilliant 50 yard ball over the top to Kemppi! It doesn't result in a chance as Hegering blocks the shot.
24'
CHANCE!
Dabritz slides a nice pass through to Gwinn, whose first touch sees her drive into the right of the area. She shoots, but the angle is tight and it doesn't go close.
22'
PASS, PASS, PASS...
Germany are just dominating this, and Finland are really struggling down the right. Huth is the latest to cut through and get a cross in, but she lofts it straight out for a goal kick.
19'
ANOTHER SHOT
Dabritz gets a shooting chance from 15 yards out, but it's a tame effort and Talaslahti gathers comfortably.
18'
PATIENCE
Germany build up a long move down the right again, and eventually spring Gwinn free. She makes it to the byline, but overruns the ball and it's a goal kick.
14'
A MATTER OF TIME?
Germany again pile forwards down the right, this time through Huth, but again Finland scramble the ball out of their area. Germany are all over them so far.
13'
PINBALL WIZARDS
From another German corner the ball ricochets around wildly, with Talaslahti scrambling and out of position. Eventually it falls to Kleinherne on the edge, but her speculative whack flies over.
12'
CLOSE
Germany work a very slick move through their front three and get Buhl through into the area, but Koivisto slides in superbly to hook the ball out for a corner.
10'
OUCH
Gwinn gets a scrape of studs over the top of her foot from Kollanen, and goes down. It was a bit late, but there's no yellow.
8'
ANOTHER CORNER
Germany work a short free kick to Buhl on the left, and her subsequent shot is deflected behind for another German corner. Buhl is all over this so far.