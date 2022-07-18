Women’s Euro 2022 live updates - Iceland v France

Advertisement
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP D...
Still 0-0 between Italy and Belgium.ITALY V BELGIUM LIVE
COOLING BREAK
The players march over to the touchline to take on board some water. It's rather hot out there!
UEFA STAT
Malard's strike, timed at 43 seconds, surpasses Linda Sällström's 50-second opener against Spain on Matchday 1 as the quickest group stage goal in the history of the Women's Euros.
FRANCE CHANCE!
It's all hands to the pump for Iceland as they just about clear from inside the six-yard box after Malard attacked a right-wing cross.
FRANCE CHANCE!
Iceland make a meal of clearing a dangerous French attack down the right. The ball falls for Baltimore on the left side of the box but her low strike is deflected just wide.
France threaten again from the resulting corner but Renard's header floats wide of target.
DID YOU KNOW?
Iceland have failed to score in their last four fixtures against Les Bleues since a 3-1 defeat at EURO 2009.
ICELAND HIT THE WOODWORK!
Jónsdóttir arrives late at the far post to meet a right-wing corner but sees her firm header flick off the top of the crossbar and fly over.
MALARD THREATENS AGAIN
The French forward drifts in from the left, plays a one-two but then lashes well wide of the near post from a difficult angle.
ICELAND CHANCE!
It's rather sloppy and casual from France deep inside their own half - and they almost pay the price.
Vilhjálmsdóttir weaves past her marker but her 25-yarder is wide of Peyraud-Magnin's right-hand post.
ALLEZ!
That was Les Bleues' eighth goal in Group D, making it their best ever tally in a EURO group stage.
Goal
Melvine Malard
France (W)
GOAL! - ICELAND 0-1 FRANCE
It's the worst possible start for Iceland.
Malard flicks a ball into the path of Mateo, who drives at the Icelandic defence before rolling it back to her teammate. Malard arrives on cue and rolls a simple 20-yard strike into the bottom corner.
1st Half
KICK OFF!
Iceland get us underway.
WILL THE HOT WEATHER BE A FACTOR?
"This is maybe not something that really suits us. But at the same time, when the game starts and the adrenaline is rushing you don't really pay attention to it. We mostly have to think about it in preparation and hydrate well before the game."
Iceland defencer Glodis Perla Viggosdottir
FRANCE AIMING TO CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
"The group is concentrated. Even if the match does not count for qualification, we want to stay in our dynamic of victories and confidence. The motivational aspect, they already have it in them."
France coach Corinne Diacre
DID YOU KNOW?
Les Bleues are unbeaten in their last nine group stage matches at the tournament (W6 D3), since a 5-1 defeat by Germany in 2009.
