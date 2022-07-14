Euro / Matchday 2
Academy Stadium / 14.07.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/italy/teamcenter.shtml
Italy
First half
0
1
23'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/iceland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Iceland
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    ITALY V ICELAND - LE AZZURRE LOOK TO RECOVER FROM FRENCH DEMOLITION

    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 14/07/2022 at 16:20 GMT
    20'
    CARUSO SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
    Sigurdardottir dives to her left to make a comfortable stop.
    18'
    ITALY FORCING THEIR WAY INTO GAME
    They forced a couple of corners in quick succession but Iceland managed to clear the fanger.
    14'
    PIEMONTE GIVEN SPACE ON EDGE OF BOX
    But again the Italian effort is well wide.
    12'
    ITALY'S FIRST EFFORT
    Bergamaschi shoots from 20 yards out but well wide of the target.
    8'
    NOT FAR AWAY FROM TWO
    Giuliani is forced to punch away a corner which eventually falls to Gunnarsdottir but on the turn she shoots just over the angle of post and crossbar.
    3'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR ICELAND!
    Iceland are in front, A long throw from Jonsdottir pinballs in the box before Vilhjalmsdottir races onto the ball and volleys into the net.
    1'
    Live comment icon
    ICELAND GET GAME UNDERWAY
    16:55
    ATMOSPHERE PICKING UP
    The players are coming out on the field now.
    16:41
    FIVE CHANGES FOR ITALY
    Di Guglielmo, Rosucci, Simonetti , Giacinti and Piemonte come in with Bartoli, Galli, Giugliano, Girelli and Bonansea.
    16:30
    GREAT ATMOSPHERE GUARANTEED
    Italy will have their supporters of course but, even if outnumbered, Iceland will bring the noise.
    16:20
    THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER FOR ITALY
    The first team ever to concede five goals in a half of football in the European Championships with Grace Geyoro helping herself to a hat-trick.
    16:10
    ICELAND'S SIDE FOR THEIR SECOND GAME
    They secured a draw against Belgium in the first game. Another point today will help them in their quest for the quarter-finals.
    16:04
    ITALY'S SIDE PICKED TO GET BACK ON TRACK