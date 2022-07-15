Euro / Matchday 3
St. Mary's Stadium / 15.07.2022
Northern Ireland v England live: The Lionesses look to make it a perfect group stage at Euro 2022 against the already eliminated Northern Irish side
67'
ENGLAND NOT SETTLING
Despite the scoreline, the Lionesses continue to push forward in search of more goals.
66'
DOUBLE-SUB FOR N. IRELAND
Rafferty and Holloway come off with McGee and Burrows coming on in their places.
Off
Rebecca Holloway
Northern Ireland (W)
On
Kelsie Burrows
Northern Ireland (W)
61'
HEMP OFF FOR KELLY
Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly comes on in search of a maiden England goal.
Off
Lauren Hemp
England (W)
Corners8
Fouls against1
Corners8
On
Chloe Kelly
England (W)
59'
TOONE TRIES ONE FROM DISTANCE
England are in some mood now. Ella Toone drifts away from her marker and rips off a low shot that had Burns beaten but which goes just wide.
57'
"IT'S COMING HOME"
England's tournament anthem reverberates around the ground as the Saint Mary's crowd makes their optimism known.
55'
ENGLAND PLAYING WITH SWAGGER NOW
The one-sided affair that was anticipated before the match is certainly becoming reality now. The Lionesses have their tails up and it's feeling a lot more like the Norway hammering again.
53'
Goal
Alessia Russo
England (W)
Goals2
On target2
GOAL ENGLAND (4-0)
Ella Toone plays a lovely ball through the Northern Irish defence which Russo receives on the spin before thumping the ball home.
49'
RECORD-BREAKING ENGLAND
The Lionesses have now hit 12 goals in the Group Stage, more than any team has ever managed, and breaking Germany's record from the previous edition of the tournament.
48'
Goal
Alessia Russo
England (W)
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: ENGLAND (3-0)
A one-two on the right edge of the box gives Mead room to cross and she drops it right into Alessia Russo who heads home to make it 3-0.
47'
OMINOUS SIGNS FROM ENGLAND
The Lionesses have started sharply here and Northern Ireland look ragged already.
46'
ENGLAND MAKE TRIPLE CHANGE
Ellen White is withdrawn so there will be no record goal tonight.
Georgia Stanway also comes off, along with Millie Bright.
Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, and Ella Toone come on in their place.
Off
Millie Bright
England (W)
On target1
Wide2
On
Alex Greenwood
England (W)
End of 1st Half
45+4'
HALF-TIME
The whistle blows and the crowd rise to applaud a fine first-half performance from England.
45+3'
BETH MEAD IN GOLDEN BOOT COUNTRY
The Arsenal striker now has five goals, two more than any other player at Euro 2022.
45+1'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Is there time enough for England to add a third before the break?
44'
Goal
Beth Mead
England (W)
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOAL: ENGLAND (2-0)
Beth Mead brings the ball down on the edge of the box, takes a clever touch to beat one defender and fires in a low shot. The ball takes a deflection on the way through and finds its way through a forest of legs to just tuck inside the far post.
Northern Ireland suddenly 2-0 down as England lift a gear.
43'
ALMOST ANOTHER FOR ENGLAND
Beth Mead turns her defender inside-out on the edge of the box and drags it back for Stanway but the Bayern striker can't get a shot away quick enough.
41'
POOR MAX RUSHDEN
You can never sleep on Fran.
40'
Goal
Francesca Kirby
England (W)
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: ENGLAND (1-0)
Fran Kirby lifts England with a brilliant strike. After an incisive England move breaks down on the edge of the box, Kirby just looks up and pings it into the top-left corner.
Magical stuff from Kirby on the South Coast.
40'
STANWAY SHOT CLEARED OFF THE LINE
Rebecca Holloway makes a heroic block on the line as Stanway arrives late to Fran Kirby's intelligent pull-back.
38'
AUSTRIA LEAD NORWAY
The Austrians have struck with a brilliant long-range goal against Norway and are second in the group as it stands.