Sweden V Belgium LIVE : Olympic silver medallists come up against Belgium in quarter-final clash
Euro / Quarter-final
Leigh Sports Village / 22.07.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
73'
SORRY, HOW MANY ATTEMPTS?
Sweden have made TWENTY ONE (sorry, 22 since I started writing) attempts tonight - seven of which have been on target. Belgium have made TWO. The score is 0-0.
72'
CORNERS - THOUSANDS OF 'EM
A ninth corner for Sweden and Asllani heads it a mile wide.
68'
SUBSTITUTION FOR BELGIUM
Dellose comes off and Dhont comes on - Dhont makes herself known immediately and gets herself in the final third.
67'
IF YOU'RE IN THE MARKET FOR MORE WOMEN'S SPORT...
The inaugural Tour De France Femmes gets underway on July 24, and you can watch it here on Eurosport. Here's everything you need to know about the event.
Tour de France Femmes team guide: Start list, star riders and kits
65'
CORNER FOR SWEDEN
Asllani takes it, and fires it into the side of the net. See previous point on quality.
62'
ANGELDAHL ALSO CAUSING PROBLEMS
Angeldahl has been pretty relentless tonight - she's had a lot of shots. But something is missing here and Sweden are really lacking in quality.
57'
ENGLAND WILL PLAY THE WINNERS OF THIS MATCH
A reminder that England will face the winners of this quarter-final in the semi-finals next week. A quick recap now from Sarina Wiegman on how England's quarter-final against Spain went down.
'I went crazy' - England coach Wiegman on comeback win over Spain
53'
ASLLANI MAKING HER PRESENCE KNOWN
Asllani has been the main thorn in Belgium's side, this evening. But where is Rolfo? The Barcelona forward has been very quiet tonight.
48'
A DECENT FIRST HALF FOR EVRARD
46'
SECOND HALF GETS UNDERWAY
We're into the second half here in Leigh. A quick reminder the score is Sweden 0-0 Belgium.
45+1'
HALFTIME: SWEDEN 0-0 BELGIUM
There's the whistle after a minute of added time. We are goalless in Leigh after the first half.
45'
HAVE BELGIUM DEFENDED WELL?
If I were being generous, I'd say Belgium have done a good job in defence in this first half, but in truth, I just don't think Sweden have shown the quality we might expect from them.
43'
THE WEATHER REFLECTING THE MOOD IN LEIGH?
It is absolutely chucking it down in Leigh. As matches go, this tournament, this has not been a classic, it must be said. Neither team look particularly urgent, they certainly don't look ruthless - Belgium look positively dozy, to be honest.
37'
I FANCY ENGLAND'S CHANCES
OK, I'm a bit biased, but this is a far cry from England's 2-1 victory over Spain, on Tuesday. I have to say, I do not feel too worried for England, watching this match.
32'
OK, THAT WAS BETTER
A decent strike by Vanhaevermaet, who fizzes the ball just wide of the net. A good amount of power on that ball.
29'
BELGIUM LACKING TEETH
The Belgian side are not presenting much in the way of problems for Sweden, thus far. They're struggling to get on the ball in the first place, and when they do, there is a real lack of precision to their passing. They'll need to do better than this.
26'
WAIT FOR IT... VAR GETS INVOLVED
VAR checks to see if Blackstenius was in fact offside, and indeed she was - the goal is disallowed.
25'
GOAL! BLACKSTENIUS PUTS SWEDEN AHEAD!
A great counter attack by Sweden sees Blackstenius races in front of the back line and taps the ball past the keeper.
22'
CORNER FOR SWEDEN
Sweden have another corner, the ball finds its way to Bjorn who gets her head to it. It's way over the bar.
18'
GREAT PLAY FROM ASLLANI
She flicks the ball past the Belgian defence and runs onto it - a great play. More like this, please.