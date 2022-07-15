Scans on Friday have shown the PSG striker sustained damage to her anterior cruciate ligament. The injury forced her to hobble off after just 17 minutes.

"Affected during the match against Belgium on Thursday evening in Rotherham, Marie-Antoinette Katoto is out of the rest of Euro 2022.

"The examinations carried out today confirm a sprained right knee with damage to the anterior cruciate ligament.

"The French women's team and the FFF wish her a good recovery."

It has come as a huge blow to Corinne Diacre’s France side as they look to stake a claim at the tournament.

Katoto scored 18 goals in 21 matches for PSG last term, and scored in France’s opener, a 5-1 demolition of Italy.

After Thursday’s match, Diacre admitted the “only downside to the match” was Katoto’s injury, after watching her side make it two wins out of two to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Katoto was replaced by Ouleymata Sarr, who is expected to play a big part in upcoming matches in the absence of the 23-year-old.

