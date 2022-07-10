The Netherlands have been dealt another blow following the news that midfielder Jackie Groenen has tested positive for Covid-19.
The reigning champions have already lost goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and centre-back Aniek Nouwen to injury during the 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday, with manager Mark Parsons admitting their prognosis “isn’t great”.
And now the Oranje will have to make do without Manchester United star Groenen, who was a standout performer in the draw with Sweden at Bramall Lane.
It is understood the 27-year-old recorded a positive test on Sunday morning and will now isolate from the rest of the Dutch squad.
Groenen will now miss the next game against Portugal on Wednesday and may also have to sit out the final Group C clash with Switzerland.
The Dutch Football Association tweeted: “Jackie Groenen has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be in isolation for the next few days. When she is free of complaints and tests negative, she can rejoin the selection.”
