The Netherlands have been dealt another blow following the news that midfielder Jackie Groenen has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ad

And now the Oranje will have to make do without Manchester United star Groenen, who was a standout performer in the draw with Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Euro 2022 Honours even as holders Netherlands peg back stubborn Sweden 18 HOURS AGO

It is understood the 27-year-old recorded a positive test on Sunday morning and will now isolate from the rest of the Dutch squad.

Groenen will now miss the next game against Portugal on Wednesday and may also have to sit out the final Group C clash with Switzerland.

The Dutch Football Association tweeted: “Jackie Groenen has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be in isolation for the next few days. When she is free of complaints and tests negative, she can rejoin the selection.”

Friendlies England come from behind for impressive win as Bronze, Mead, Toone and Hemp score 24/06/2022 AT 18:08