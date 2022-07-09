The Football Association (FA) has said it will work with Nike regarding the England kit after players raised concerns about wearing an all white kit.

Ad

Mead, who scored the winner, said that white 'was not practical when it's the time of the month'.

Euro 2022 Portugal battle back from two goals down to draw thriller with Swiss 4 HOURS AGO

She told the Daily Telegraph that players had discussed the issue explaining: "It's something we've fed back to Nike. Hopefully they're going to change (that colour).

Georgia Stanway, England's player of the match against Austria, said that she expected a colour change despite liking the kit, and appreciated the difficulty given England's long association with the colour.

"The home kit is unbelievable," she said.

It looks really nice. I think that's something that we can speak about as a full squad, as a group of girls.

"I think next year there is potentially a colour change going in. I think it's hard, because once you're on the grass, nothing else matters.

"I think we have a good doctor who likes to look after us. As soon as the adrenaline comes in, you could be naked and nobody cares.

France centre-back Wendie Renard also supported England's position, speaking ahead of her side's match against Italy.

"It's a good idea," she said. It's not always easy. We adapt ourselves, of course, it's part of our lives. But it's true that it's a good idea, I congratulate the English for that. If (Nike) can do the same for us, that would be cool.

An FA spokesperson confirmed that they would work with kit manufacturers Nike and recognised the issue.

The FA also confirmed that England will wear all white against Norway on Monday.

Euro 2022 How to live stream and watch Euro 2022 on TV? Schedule, fixtures and England’s chances A DAY AGO