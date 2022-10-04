The 2022 Women’s Euros was watched by a record-breaking 365 million people around the world, a report has revealed.

Ad

But before then, crowds had packed out stadia across England throughout July as the tournament proved a resounding success.

Football Skipper Williamson out of England squad with injury 2 HOURS AGO

The report, produced by Ernst and Young and released by UEFA, stated that 574,875 was the total match attendance across the tournament, including 110,555 international spectators from 104 countries.

A sizeable 85 per cent of those spectators said they were likely to attend professional international and domestic women’s football events again.

And there was a 289 per cent rise in the value of television rights when comparing to the 2017 Euros, the previous edition of the tournament.

At grassroots level, there were more than 416,000 opportunities for women and girls to get involved in football.

In August, it was reported that 17.4 million people watched the final of the competition on the BBC, as such becoming the most-watched women’s football game ever shown on UK TV.

Reacting to the report, Baroness Sue Campbell, director of women's football at The FA, said: "Our aim for this tournament was twofold: to deliver a record-breaking tournament and to leave a tangible legacy to grow the women's game.

Ella Toone of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

"We saw records tumble over the summer and this report not only confirms that, but importantly highlights its incredible short-term legacy on growing the game. Fans have been inspired to play and support, with record attendances witnessed in our domestic leagues and a sold-out Wembley Stadium to look forward to in a few days' time.

"Our work certainly does not stop here, we will continue to use this tournament to inspire positive change, not only in our host cities, but across the country."

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA Wiegman hails 'tremendous' Lionesses after perfect campaign 07/09/2022 AT 08:25