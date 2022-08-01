England are to open talks with Sarina Wiegman over a new contract.

The Football Association are keen to extend a deal that runs until 2025.

The FA's head of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell says they will talk to Wiegman about a new contract.

"She will have a couple of weeks off. When she gets back, we'll have a conversation," she said.

"She needs a holiday. She's done an incredible job. You have to remember she only came in in September.

"Everybody said to me, 'do you think she can win the Euros?' and I said, 'it's a very short time span that.' But my goodness, she has moulded the team together. Not just the players, the team around her.

"There's a togetherness. You have to be in it to feel it. When we interviewed her, we knew we were getting the best tactical and technical coach in the world. What we didn't know was that we were getting this exceptional human being."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said Wiegman was their top managerial target last year and hopes that she will be with England "for a long time".

"We were delighted to secure her, even though in our wildest dreams, we thought that this tournament might be too early," Bullingham said.

"We weren't sure we'd win this one. We were hoping we would win one in the future, so she achieved brilliant results earlier than we could have ever hoped.

"She only signed in September but we would love her to be with us for a long time. I think she's a really special person and a really special talent."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says that Wiegman could manage in men's football one day.

"She is an amazing manager," she told the Press Association.

"It’s the same sport, she just manages women rather than men at an extremely high level.

"I think some of the opinions in and around whether women could do that job are absolute nonsense. Of course she could do the job.

"I think it is time for a lot of things to be on more of an equal footing."

