Sarina Wiegman has sought to play down any notion of her England side being favourites for the Euro 2022 final - a theory perhaps mischievously suggested by her Germany counterpart Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Voss-Tecklenburg brought up previous England-Germany fixtures at Wembley Stadium to give credence to her suggestion, but it was one that drew short shrift from a typically inscrutable Wiegman during the latter's media duties ahead of Sunday's showdown.

The weight of history certainly is in Germany's favour in terms of Euros titles however, with Die Nationalelf going for their ninth crown while the Lionesses seek their first.

“I think there’s pressure on both teams," Wiegman said.

“I think we both want to win the final and we both have very good squads and it’s going to be a very tight game. It’s going to be very exciting.

"We don’t feel under any more or less pressure. It’s two teams trying to win.

“When you reach a final, you’re one of the best teams in the tournament. We have a very good team too and we don’t fear anyone.”

In her original comments, Voss-Tecklenburg had said: “The pressure is all on England. Everyone knows the history between Germany and England and Wembley – the goals and penalties.

“But that’s all in the past, so the pressure is actually on England.

"I believe the pressure is more on them than us.”

Wiegman, who admitted she will have some "hard choices" to make in terms of selection given her fully-fit squad, predicted the game will be a tough battle.

She said: "It may be a little physical. Germany can be direct, physical. They are straightforward. That’s what we expect.

"We have seen a few things we might exploit – but you’ll see that [on Sunday].”

